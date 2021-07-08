Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL BUTTE AND WESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Antelope Butte, or 19 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Two Top Butte, Arpan, Newell Lake and Newell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, SD
City
Belle Fourche, SD
County
Meade County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

US, Germany reach deal on controversial Russian pipeline

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a far-reaching agreement with Germany in an effort to ensure Ukraine’s energy security as the U.S. steps back its efforts to prevent the use of a controversial Russian pipeline delivering natural gas to Europe. The announcement marks a significant compromise between the U.S., Germany...

Comments / 0

Community Policy