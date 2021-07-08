Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Port of Long Beach cargo volume levels off amid U.S. reopening

By City News Service
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 12 days ago

The Port of Long Beach announced today that cargo volume is beginning to level off as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the U.S., but June’s volume was still up 20.3% from the same month the previous year.

The port moved 724,297 20-foot equivalent units last month, down from 907,216 TEUs in May, which was the port’s best month in history. Port officials attributed the decrease to consumers pivoting to spending at restaurants, bars and travel instead of online shopping as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

June’s imports rose 18.8% to 357,101 TEUs, and exports remained steady with a slight decrease of 0.5% to 116,947 TEUs, the port said. More than 250,000 empty containers moved through the port, an increase of 36%.

“We anticipate e-commerce to drive much of our cargo movement through the rest of 2021 as retailers plan for a busy summer season,” said Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach. “However, June serves as an indicator that consumer demand for goods will gradually level off as the national economy continues to open up and services become more widely available.”

The port saw a 38.5% increase in cargo shipments during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 due to surging demand for household products, electronics and other goods as consumers returned to work.

“We’re optimistic that this is shaping up to be one of our busiest years on record as we continue to overcome the challenges related to COVID-19,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “We will continue to collaborate with our waterfront workers and industry partners to move cargo quickly and efficiently through the supply chain during this time of ongoing economic recovery.”

Between January and June, 2,753,828 TEUs were moved through the port, which is a 38.5% increase from the same period of 2020.

The post Port of Long Beach cargo volume levels off amid U.S. reopening appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Said#U S#Restaurants#The Port Of Long Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

SoCal Edison’s repairs to power infrastructure in Downtown nears completion, utility says

The repairs were required as part of a 2017 settlement agreement between the investor-owned utility and the California Public Utilities Commission, based on an investigation into multi-day blackouts in the Downtown area and underground explosions that sent manhole covers flying into the air in 2015.  The post SoCal Edison’s repairs to power infrastructure in Downtown nears completion, utility says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Deadline extended for public comment on controversial rail project at Port of LA

The Port of Los Angeles announced today that the deadline was extended through Aug. 25 for people to provide public comment on the Revised Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Southern California International Gateway Project. The proposed project would create a BNSF intermodal rail yard facility that would eliminate truck trips from area freeways and […] The post Deadline extended for public comment on controversial rail project at Port of LA appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Public hearing scheduled for August as water commissioners propose raising water, sewer rates

The department said that the proposed 8% increase for water service and 10% increase for sewer rates will result in a roughly $5.39 change in monthly bills for the average customer. The increases are necessary to stabilize reserve funds and invest in aging pipes and the creation of new wells, according to department officials. The post Public hearing scheduled for August as water commissioners propose raising water, sewer rates appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

A joint for a vaccine? Weed becomes latest giveaway in fight against COVID-19

Long Beach has tried giving away aquarium tickets, cheeseburgers and gaming systems to entice more residents to get vaccinated, but now a community group is taking a new approach by offering free joints for people who may still be holding out on getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The post A joint for a vaccine? Weed becomes latest giveaway in fight against COVID-19 appeared first on Long Beach Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy