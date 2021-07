Artist managers are essential players in the music industry. They are involved in the day-to-day schedule of their clients and help shape music careers. An artist manager will book gigs, organize marketing campaigns, help in planning for albums, manage social media accounts, and take care of other management needs. They manage the career of artists and give a platform for artists to launch higher in the industry. Managing the brand of the artist, revenue streams, and handling external partnerships are all part of the task of an artist manager. It’s a fast-demanding job that requires a close eye on the industry’s happenings. Passion, commitment, and patience are some of the essential attributes you should possess before getting yourself into the game.