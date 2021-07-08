Cancel
Matthew Dellavedova Agrees To Sign With Melbourne United

RealGM
 13 days ago

Matthew Dellavedova has agreed to sign with Melbourne United. Dellavedova re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 20-21 season on a one-year deal. Dellavedova appeared in 13 games last season, averaging 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 17.2 minutes per game.

Matthew Dellavedova
Melbourne United
The Cleveland Cavaliers
Melbourne
