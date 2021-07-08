Leipzig Opera Composition Competition Announces Winner

Hearing the Tanglewood premiere of Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel’s Overture in C Major under Andris Nelsons on Sunday reinforced our belief that Felix’s sister showed exceptional musical talent at a young age. When she was 11, her composition teacher Carl Friedrich Zelter praised her ability to Goethe. Would she have been as great a composer as her brother, had she been able to enter the public sphere? As the philosopher Hilary Putnam was fond of noting, it is hard to argue for or against a counter-factual (“If you had a brother, would he like kreplach?”). Such debates are largely unproductive. Her Overture in C Major, likely composed in 1830-32 and thus contemporary with Felix’s Reformation Symphony, is her only known purely orchestral work. It is composed in a fairly straightforward sonata-allegro form with a slow introduction.