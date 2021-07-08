Cancel
Music

Leipzig Opera Composition Competition Announces Winner

theviolinchannel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe competition not only promotes young artists but encourages them to musically engage with socially relevant issues. The theme for this year’s competition centered around "Truths," in which the composer would write for any voice type and piano. The jury comprised Ulf Schirmer, Salome Kammer, Gerd Kühr, Joscha Schaback, and...

Claude Debussy
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Prizes Awarded at Austria's Styrian Tone Arts String Duo & Trio Composition Competition

Prizes were announced at the Styrian Tone Arts Association's International Composition Competition 2020/21 for string duos and string trios, in Graz, Austria. This year, the competition received 67 submissions from 23 countries. Prizewinners won 500–1,500 Euros, based on a mixed vote from jury members and audience. This year, Massimo Lauricella...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

WACKY WEDNESDAY | Schubert’s "Death and the Maiden" for Four Basses

The Bassinova Quartet comprises bassists Daniel Nix, Aaron Olguin, Mariechen Meyer, and Gustavo Mazon Finessi, from the USA, Norway, South Africa, and Brazil, respectively. They began playing together as part of Nix’s bass quartet recital project in 2015 and enjoyed it so much that they started to spend more time as an ensemble.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

On Site Opera Announces ‘What Lies Beneath’

On Site Opera has announced that it would return to live performances this fall with “What Lies Beneath.”. The showcase, which will take place between August 28- Sept. 2 at the ship Wavertree, is a vignette featuring music by such composers as Anthony Davis, Juliana Hall, Damien Geter, Benjamin Britten, E.M. Forester, John Ireland, and Ralph Vaughan Williams.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Santa Fe Opera Announces More Changes for 2021 Festival

Santa Fe Opera has announced cast and creative team changes for its 2021 season, which opens on July 10, 2021. The company announced that Laurie Feldman will be taking over the production of “The Marriage of Figaro,” based on a concept by Laurent Pelly who will be unable to direct the opera due to travel restrictions.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra with Daniel Harding & Sol Gabetta

We’re coming to you from Munich for a special LIVE concert with conductor Daniel Harding, cellist Sol Gabetta, and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra. Born in Argentina, Gabetta is a past Grammy Award nominee, winner of the Gramophone Young Artist of the Year Award and the Herbert von Karajan Prize at the Salzburg Easter Festival — and in 2019 she was awarded the first OPUS Klassik Award as Instrumentalist of the Year. Her latest addition to her extensive discography with SONY Classical is a live recording of the cello concertos by Elgar and Martinů with the Berliner Philharmoniker and Sir Simon Rattle.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer David Amram's Double Concerto "Partners"

Composer David Amram recently talked with The Violin Channel about his work. "At 90, the most memorable experiences in music and life come from that sense of partnership, where respect, sharing, and harmony make you feel happy to be alive," Amram said. "In music, as in theater, sports, or a...
Entertainmentoperawire.com

Opera North Announces Training Program for Women Conductors

Opera North has announced a 10-week training program for women conductors. There will be two dedicated workshops led by Opera North Music Director Garry Walker which will include the opportunity to conduct the Company’s orchestra. Additionally, participants will receive one-on-one discussions and lessons with such figures as Principal Guest Conductor Antony Hermus; Sian Edwards, Head of Conducting at the Royal Academy of Music and a regular on the Opera North podium; Opera North’s Head of Music David Cowan; Chorus Master Oliver Rundell; and Martin Pickard and Annette Saunders of the Company’s Music Staff.
Musicgeauganews.com

Easy Calming Piano Sheet Music

Category Help Wanted / Employment / Arts, Entertainment & Media. Relaxing Piano Solo Album “Piano Terrace” · 01. Autumn Rain · 02. Prairie Wind · 03. On My Way · 04. Scandinavian Sky · 05. Sakura Uta (Cherry Blossom Song) · 06.. Browse these fun, intermediate piano pieces below and choose a few that grab your attention. Familiarize yourself with the tunes, then find some sheet music to …
Theater & Danceclassical-scene.com

2+1 Musical Prodigies

Hearing the Tanglewood premiere of Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel’s Overture in C Major under Andris Nelsons on Sunday reinforced our belief that Felix’s sister showed exceptional musical talent at a young age. When she was 11, her composition teacher Carl Friedrich Zelter praised her ability to Goethe. Would she have been as great a composer as her brother, had she been able to enter the public sphere? As the philosopher Hilary Putnam was fond of noting, it is hard to argue for or against a counter-factual (“If you had a brother, would he like kreplach?”). Such debates are largely unproductive. Her Overture in C Major, likely composed in 1830-32 and thus contemporary with Felix’s Reformation Symphony, is her only known purely orchestral work. It is composed in a fairly straightforward sonata-allegro form with a slow introduction.
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | Composer Ernest Bloch Died in 1959

Swiss-born American composer Ernest Bloch died on this day in 1959, aged 78. In 1920, he became the first music director of the Cleveland Institute of Music and later served in a similar position at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He also taught at the Geneva Conservatory. Bloch's major...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

MANIC MONDAY | Cellist Performs Bach and Saint-Saëns Simultaneously

"The fact that these pieces have been played and requested so much, was probably the main reason why I created this fusion of the two," Wolvin told The Violin Channel. "They are both in G major, so I was fooling around a little and then thought, why not do it, it would be so funny."
MusicAsia Media

From BTS to Bach, a Playlist for 2021

After diving into the songs that sustained them through 2020, four faculty experts from the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music provide a playlist that will serve as the soundtrack to a hope-filled 2021. The scholars also comment on trends taking shape in the world of music. Arturo O’Farrill, professor...
Musicclassical-music.com

Music to my Ears Podcast: Pianist Peter Jablonski

Try BBC Music Magazine today and save 50% when you do!. Swedish pianist Peter Jablonski discusses his recent recording of music by Stanchinsky (out now on Ondine), discovering the music of Bacewicz and his downtime during the pandemic has seen him fall in love with the piano all over again.
San Diego, CAoperawire.com

Opera Neo Announces 2021 Summer Opera Festival

San Diego, California-based Opera Neo has announced its 2021 Summer Opera Festival, which is set to run between August 6 and 15, 2021. All performances will take place at the Palisades Presbyterian Church. Performances will also be made available online. Main Stage Productions. The company will kick things off its...
Rock Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Captivating Contemporary Thracian Folk Music

Evritiki Zygia – Ormenion (Teranga Beat, 2020) Ormenion is an album by Greek band Evritiki Zygia. The group comes from Evros, in northeastern Greece, which is part of Thrace, an ancient region rich in historical and musical traditions. Evritiki Zygia was formed in 2007 with the goal of preserving and...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Five famous piano players who will instantly inspire you

Hello! Are you a young artist with a zeal for piano? But do you feel stuck sometimes?. Well, you’ve landed on the right page. We firmly believe that playing the piano is an art that requires dedication, commitment to practice, and self-improvement. But do you know what’s equally important? To take breaks, look around, seek inspiration from the world’s great pianists, and get back to practicing again.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

3x3: Piano Trios: July 2021

Lest there be any doubt that the classic trio remains as malleable as ever, we have an eclectic batch exploring the range of what the format is capable of—familiar and conventional, or very much otherwise. Dahveed Behroozi. Echos. 2021. While Dahveed Behroozi's CV emphasizes his extensive training in both jazz...

