Lang Lang International Foundation Partners with UK Children's Charities
Founded in 2008, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF) offers music education to children across the world, aiming to make music part of every child's life. The LLIMF's new content series will consist of well-established artists, musicians, songwriters, and music producers, giving exclusive performances for children and young people supported by the charities. It will also include artists talking about music, what it means to them and how it can be a creative outlet.theviolinchannel.com
