Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Business groups, unions join together on infrastructure plan

By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6hzM_0arPN3Ka00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Major business and union groups have formed a new coalition designed to add momentum for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that the Senate is expected to take up this month.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO, along with trade groups representing manufacturers and retailers, announced the coalition Thursday. The group’s formation comes as a bipartisan group of senators tries to craft a bill from a blueprint that aims to dramatically boost public works spending over the next five years.

“Don’t let partisan differences get in the way of action – pass significant, meaningful infrastructure legislation now,” said the new Coalition for Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment.

The business and union groups often differ on policy issues in Washington, but that has not been the case when it comes to infrastructure as they tout the prospect of new jobs that would be created shoring up the country’s roads, bridges, rail lines and airports. They have emphasized that the legislation should be something that lawmakers from both parties can support.

“I appreciate the supportive words. Those are music to my ears,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said of the coalition’s announcement during an event held by the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank that works to advance what it views as the best ideas from both political parties to solve problems.

Buttigieg described the framework agreed to by senators as an “incredibly ambitious deal that reflects a shared ambition to do big things.” Still, he worries that some may find it “politically advantageous to fail.”

“I think the biggest threat to this is politics,” Buttigieg said, adding, “I can’t think of better politics than actually delivering something that the American people want. I mean, the popularity that this has is off the charts.”

The framework agreed to by lawmakers has its critics on both sides of the political aisle. A group of influential conservative groups, including the Club for Growth and Heritage Action, says the compromise bill would “spend $1.2 trillion on Left-leaning priorities and fails to properly pay for it." The groups said some of the pay-fors identified in the bipartisan blueprint should be used to pay down the national debt.

Meanwhile, many Democratic lawmakers and groups are working to ensure that Congress not approve the $1.2 trillion package until there’s also a second bill providing additional money for health care, housing and other programs, which is unlikely to win GOP votes.

Buttigieg said the next few days and weeks are going to be decisive.

“It’s not a small thing to turn the outlines of an agreement, however hard won or however detailed into legislative text,” Buttigieg said. “We can’t let our energy dip at all in this critical phase.”

The bipartisan legislation would need 60 votes to pass the Senate. Speaking at a local Chamber of Commerce luncheon in northern Kentucky, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell dismissed Biden’s broader infrastructure goals as “wildly out of line.”

But he suggested the narrower, bipartisan package shows promise — so long as it’s “credibly paid for."

“I think there’s a decent chance that may come together,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republican#Ap#The Afl Cio#Transportation#American#Democratic#Gop#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

U.S. senators drop tax enforcement from bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers trying to salvage a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill have dropped a provision to beef up tax enforcement, Republican Senator Rob Portman said on Sunday, setting aside a significant revenue-raising measure. The provision, aimed at increasing Internal Revenue Service (IRS) collections, will instead...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden promotes plan to invest in 'human infrastructure'

President Biden traveled to Crystal Lake, Ill. to promote his administration's plan to "Build Back Better" and invest in "human infrastructure" in a separate package than the bipartisan agreement in Congress. The president called for investments in education, nationwide broadband and climate policies.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Reuters

Union workers get higher pay, if they can join

(Reuters) - A Reuters analysis of two decades of wages for retail workers found that the pay advantage union workers have enjoyed over non-union employees in that sector is increasing. The weekly pay differential between union and nonunion workers widened from $20 in 2013 to more than $50 in 2019,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats confident their plans are coming together

President Biden ’s visit to Capitol Hill Wednesday, his first visit to the Senate Democratic lunch since his election, was hailed by lawmakers as an early celebration of the progress his infrastructure agenda is making in Congress. The Democratic negotiators in a bipartisan group of 22 senators believe they will...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Milley to Trump: "I don't expect you to understand"

The new book by The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender — "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost" — pinpoints the moment that the relationship between former President Trump and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley began to disintegrate. It came last year during a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Opinion: Clarence Thomas Is the new Chief Justice

(CNN) — In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, Amy Coney Barrett won confirmation to the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas received an equally consequential promotion -- to Chief Justice of the United States. Not officially, of course. John G. Roberts, Jr., retains the title and the middle seat...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Republicans suffer embarrassing court defeat in proxy-voting case

As the pandemic started taking a severe national toll last year, House Democratic leaders came up with a temporary fix intended to limit lawmakers' exposure. Under the plan, individual lawmakers who hoped to avoid the floor of the Capitol -- because they were experiencing symptoms, because someone in their household was ill, etc. -- could now vote by proxy.
Economycreators.com

Supplemental Security Income -- It Is a Welfare Program

This is going to be a column about the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. In other words, it will NOT be a column about Social Security. Supplemental Security Income and Social Security are two entirely different government programs. They really have nothing to do with each other, other than the fact that they are both managed by the Social Security Administration.
Maryland StatePosted by
Chidi Michaels

Gov. Hogan 'Renews' COVID State of Emergency Statewide

(via Robert Lang, WBAL-TV 11) Governor Larry Hogan recently signed a proclamation that officials say will help the state continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation signed this past Monday, also uploaded onto the governor's website, "declares that a State of Emergency and Catastrophic Health Emergency continues to exist in Maryland."
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Pascagoula, MSwxxv25.com

Water infrastructure plan approved by Pascagoula City Council

During yesterday’s meeting, the Pascagoula City Council voted unanimously to allocate the first installment of over $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to address aging infrastructure in the city. The funds will be used to replace and relocate failing water distribution infrastructure serving multiple streets between Ingalls and...
Traffickiowacountypress.net

Business groups oppose 'mandatory approach' of proposed state plan to reduce employee commuting

(The Center Square) - Colorado business leaders say a state plan to reduce employee commute times could be harmful to businesses that can't offer work-from-home opportunities. Known as the Employee Traffic Reduction Program (ETRP), the plan was put forth by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's (CDPHE) Air Pollution Control Division (APCD) as a part of a package to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy