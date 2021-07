Norcross police have a new tool to help them respond to calls about opioid overdoses. The police department recently obtained NARCAN nasal spray kits — NARCAN being the commonly used name for naloxone, which can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose. Forty-eight kits were presented to police officials by officials from GUIDE Inc., the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments and the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia last month.