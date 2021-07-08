Cancel
Co-workers Donate Their Kidneys To Each Other's Husband After Finding Out They Were Matches During Bathroom Chat

By CBS News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, two women were chatting in the bathroom at work and both discovered their coworker could help save their husband's life. Tia Wimbush and Susan Ellis worked at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for over a decade and were in the same department for five years. A mutual friend had told them they had something in common — Wimbush's husband, Rodney, and Ellis' husband, Lance, were experiencing kidney failure.

