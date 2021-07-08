Cancel
Music

Larry Joe Taylor Fest Officially Announces Full Lineup Featuring Koe Wetzel, Josh Abbott & More

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 12 days ago
For all of you Texas country music fans out there, we got some great news.

The famous Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival is right around the corner, slated for September 13th-18th, and the full lineup is HERE.

And I have to say, this lineup consists of every artist/group that makes the Texas country music scene one of a kind.

When you have the likes of Randy Rogers, Koe Wetzel, Josh Abbott, Casey Donahew, Flatland Calvary, Roger Creager, Jack Ingram, and so many more, you know you’re gonna get the best of the best.

The festival announced the full lineup today, so give it a look.

This thing is gonna be a must see for all of those who are passionate about some good ol’ Texas country music:

And if you’re not familiar…

A RIFF on what country is really about.

