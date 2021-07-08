Cancel
U.S. Cruising’s Return Favors the Vaccinated

By From the Editor
AFAR
 12 days ago

You won’t need a COVID vaccine to board some cruises—but it will certainly make your experience more enjoyable. As the mainstream cruise industry gets back to business, there’s a clear message being delivered. If you want to return to what one might call “normal good times,” get a vaccine. Vaccinated...

www.afar.com

AFAR

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Royal Caribbean Cruises will now allow non-vaccinated passengers after Ron DeSantis threatened to fine them

A major cruise liner will allow those in the US who have not taken the coronavirus vaccine on its ships after the governor of Florida threatened to fine companies for asking patrons to prove they have taken the shot. The Miami Herald reported that Royal Caribbean International previously planned to only allow vaccinated passengers onto its ships, but announced in a Friday press release that they were reversing course. The company said it would recommend that its passengers take the vaccine, but said it would not require it. Previously the company stated that it intended to enact vaccine protocols suggested...
Tampa, FLwuft.org

Ports, Travel Agencies And Passengers Await The Return Of Cruises

Cruise enthusiasts are ready to set sail after a year of uncertainty as cruises return to the ports in Florida. Port officials and travel agents in Tampa Bay are also ready for the ports to reopen to cruise traffic. “Florida has long been the global headquarters for the cruise industry...
Fort Lauderdale, FLroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Odyssey of the Seas to begin her first test cruise today

Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship is ready to begin her first test sailing today from south Florida. While not announced by Royal Caribbean, Odyssey of the Seas appears to be ready to set sail today from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for a test sailing. These simulated voyages are...
Travel Weekly

Carnival Cruise Line returns more ships to service

Carnival Cruise Line plans to reintroduce more ships back into service from US ports but cancelled other departures. Three more ships will resume sailings in September and another four in October to bring the total up to 15 as the line ramps up its restart plans with a target of having all the fleet back by the end of the year.
TravelPulse

Big-Ship Cruising Returns to Alaska With Serenade of the Seas

Big-ship cruising is back in Alaska! Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas departed July 19, 2021, from Seattle on its first Alaska cruise since September 2019. Ninety-seven percent of the people onboard are fully vaccinated. The sailing marks a celebratory moment for the cruise industry, local workforce, regional suppliers...
Florida Statetheapopkavoice.com

Federal ruling prohibits Florida’s cruise ship ‘vaccine passport’ ban; state to appeal

Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday that Florida will appeal a federal ruling prohibiting the state from enforcing its ‘vaccine passport’ ban on the cruise line industry. DeSantis told reporters the state is “absolutely going to pursue” an appeal “either at the full 11th circuit or at the US Supreme Court. I’m confident that we’d win on the merits, at the full 11th circuit and, honestly, I’m confident we’d win at the US Supreme Court.”
Industrycruisehive.com

63 Carnival Corp Cruise Ships to Restart by End of 2021

Carnival Corporation announced its plans until the end of the year, including 75% of its fleet capacity or 63 ships operational by the end of the year. The company’s plans include eight of the nine cruise lines operating under the Carnival Corporation brand. The cruise lines which will be operational...
fox13news.com

Disney Dream returns to Port Canaveral after first test cruise

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - For the first time in 16 months, a Disney cruise ship returned to Port Canaveral Monday morning after embarking on a test cruise with Disney employees. It is part of Disney’s efforts to get the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) approval to sail with paying customers.
Florida StateWAFB.com

Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Carnival is requiring all unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance when sailing on its Florida-based ships starting July 31. According to the cruise line, each unvaccinated guest must provide proof of insurance with a minimum of $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusions.
Marietta Daily Journal

Cruise ships have returned to Seattle — is that a good thing? Here’s a primer on the issues facing the cruise industry

SEATTLE — Cruise ships — those floating, white-frosted pleasure palaces — are back in Elliott Bay, ready to sail up the Inside Passage. Most of the talk about the return of the Seattle-Alaska cruise season (from port officials, from cruise executives, in media coverage) follows two narratives. One: Cruise ships boost port town economies. Two: They’re taking serious COVID-19 precautions with oversight from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthstpetecatalyst.com

Carnival Cruise Line no longer requires Floridians to be vaccinated, but there’s a price to pay

July 15, 2021 - Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL) is now allowing unvaccinated guests on sailings but it is now requiring guests to pay $150 for covid-19 testing and pay for travel insurance. A state law that went into effect July 1 would fine companies $5,000 per instance if they require proof of vaccination. The decision follows the cruise line making its first sailings from the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend with only vaccinated passengers from Miami on Carnival Horizon and from Galveston, Texas, on Carnival Vista. Carnival's policies are similar to what Royal Caribbean has in place for Floridians.
Posted by
Reuters

Canada to allow return of cruise ships in November, with conditions

VANCOUVER, July 15 (Reuters) - Canada will allow cruise ships back into its waters starting in November as the COVID-19 pandemic fades, but they must fully comply with public health requirements that have yet to be finalized, Ottawa said on Thursday. Earlier this year, Canada extended a ban on cruise...
ftnnews.com

COVID-19 Nightmare Returns for Global Cruise Industry

As cruises resume globally, new COVID-19 cases appear on cruise ships around the world. Two passengers sharing a room on a Caribbean cruise ship tested positive in June for Covid-19. The positive cases on the Celebrity Millennium ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Group, were detected after nearly all passengers showed proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours before embarking from the island of St. Maarten. The passengers who tested positive are asymptomatic and are in isolation, the cruise line said. All passengers took a rapid antigen test on the ship, and when the two tests came back positive, the cruise line retested the two people and their close contacts with a polymerase chain reaction test, according to Royal Caribbean spokesman Jonathon Fishman. He said the two passengers’ close contacts all tested negative, and that the detection of the cases doesn’t affect the company’s future sailings. Passengers resumed their cruise as planned, reported The Wall Street Journal.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

First cruise ship returns to Alaska in two years while on test cruise

Alaska celebrated the return of the first big cruise ship on Friday with the arrival of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on a simulated voyage. Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas pulled into Ketchikan to a warm welcome of state and local dignitaries. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Lieutenant Governor...
whio.com

Clark Howard’s Experience on the First Major Cruise From a U.S. Port in 2021

If you know money expert Clark Howard, you know that he loves to travel. Clark and his family recently got the chance to take a cruise to the Caribbean. What follows is Clark’s detailed account of the experience. What It’s Like Sailing Under Pandemic Protocols. Clark says he’d been itching...

