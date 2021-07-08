Cancel
Oswego County, NY

NOAA releases draft plan for Lake Ontario marine sanctuary

By MATTHEW REITZ mreitz@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — Draft rules, regulations and a management plan for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary released this week give the latest, most comprehensive look yet at a framework for protecting dozens of shipwrecks and underwater resources with minimal impact on sportfishing and other popular recreation in the roughly 1,800-square-mile area that stretches along the south and eastern shoreline of the Great Lake.

