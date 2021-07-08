Ethereum Gas Prices Decrease Significantly, Active ETH Addresses Now Also Less than Active BTC Addresses: Report

The Ethereum (ETH) loses 0.08% at the time of writing as the second-best crypto goes below the $2000 level once again. ETH/USD breaks below $2000 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $1994 handle during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price is hovering at $1898, down 0.08% after touching the daily high of $1994.40. For the past few days, bears have so far been keeping the market price below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, hoping to create a new low for the market.