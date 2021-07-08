Ethereum Gas Prices Decrease Significantly, Active ETH Addresses Now Also Less than Active BTC Addresses: Report
And the other researchers at Coin Metrics note that Ethereum (ETH) gas prices have dropped down to their lowest levels since March, of last year. Although a few months back, average gas price consistently reached 150-200 GWEI, the average gas price has now decreased “to the 15-30 GWEI range since the end of May,” the Coin Metrics team confirmed in their latest State of the Network report.www.crowdfundinsider.com
