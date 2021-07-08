‘We Are Not Stopping': Surfside Death Toll Reaches 64 as Recovery Effort Continues

OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) – The latest on the fire that has forced mandatory evacuations in Yuba County: 9:45 p.m. Cal Fire said the blaze has scorched 90 acres as of Tuesday night. Containment has also grown to 25%. 7:05 p.m. More mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Yuba County, The county Office of Emergency Services has expanded the order to Indiana Ranch Road and Indiana School Road between Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Forsythe Road. Chavez Way, Brett Way and Clark Ranch Road are also now under mandatory evacuation orders. Additionally, Winther Way and Vavassuer Way evacuation advisories have been upgraded to mandatory evacuation orders. 5:58 p.m. Mandatory evacuations were ordered as a fire is burning near the Dobbins area of Yuba County. The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said the order is for the areas of Camper Lane and La Place Lane in Dobbins. Winther Way and Vavassuer Way are under evacuation advisories. According to Cal Fire, the blaze is burning at a moderate rate of spread and has charred 25 acres so far. This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.