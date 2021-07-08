A Radiant Girl – International Critics’ Week 2021
A Radiant Girl (Une jeune fille qui va bien) takes place in occupied France during 1942 but the film takes a unique approach to the Shoah. There are so many stories about the Shoah. When it comes to young women, Anne Frank's story is a big one. But for Jews living in France, The Journal of Hélène Berr is also of prominence. This book is also listed in the credits and regrettably, this week is the first I've heard of it. Anyway, these books help set the tone for what life was life for teenagers during the era. When it comes to the film itself, filmmaker Sandrine Kiberlain imagines what life was like for her grandparents in 1942. Her parents wanted to be actors and of course, Kiberlain is also an actress. This film marks her feature debut and ultimately, it's about a young woman wanting to become an actress. The Nazi occupation of France just happens to be used as the backdrop. More on this in a few.
