Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Radiant Girl – International Critics’ Week 2021

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Radiant Girl (Une jeune fille qui va bien) takes place in occupied France during 1942 but the film takes a unique approach to the Shoah. There are so many stories about the Shoah. When it comes to young women, Anne Frank’s story is a big one. But for Jews living in France, The Journal of Hélène Berr is also of prominence. This book is also listed in the credits and regrettably, this week is the first I’ve heard of it. Anyway, these books help set the tone for what life was life for teenagers during the era. When it comes to the film itself, filmmaker Sandrine Kiberlain imagines what life was like for her grandparents in 1942. Her parents wanted to be actors and of course, Kiberlain is also an actress. This film marks her feature debut and ultimately, it’s about a young woman wanting to become an actress. The Nazi occupation of France just happens to be used as the backdrop. More on this in a few.

www.solzyatthemovies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Sandrine Kiberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Radiant#France#Paris#The Journal Of#Kiberlain#Jewish#Nazis#Ss#European#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Born of Frustration: Jela Hasler on Her Critics' Week Short 'On Solid Ground'

Swiss director Jela Hasler’s first fiction film “On Solid Ground,” one of the shorts to have been selected for Cannes’ sidebar Critics’ Week, charts the micro aggressions experienced by a woman living in a city, following her peaceful morning swim. While some of the incidents could be read as minor...
Moviesimdb.com

Critics’ Week Winners Revealed at Cannes 2021

Omar El Zohairy’s comedy-drama “Feathers” has won the Nespresso Grand Prize at Critics’ Week, the Cannes Film Festival’s strand dedicated to first and second films. Set in contemporary Egypt, “Feathers” follows the journey of a woman with three children whose idealist husband is turned into a chicken by a magician in a magic-trick gone awry. El Zohairy used over 30 real chickens in the production with the assistance of an animal trainer. It was produced by Still Moving (France), and co-produced by Film Clinic (Egypt), Lagoonie Film Production (Egypt), Kepler Film (The Netherlands) and Heretic (Greece).
MoviesScreendaily

’Feathers’: first trailer for Cannes Critics’ Week title (exclusive)

Screen can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Omar El Zohairy’s Feathers, which plays in the Critics’ Week sidebar at this year’s Cannes Film Festival (July 6-17). Feathers follows an Egyptian wife and mother whose life is reinvented when a magician accidentally turns her authoritarian husband into a chicken. The...
Moviescineuropa.org

Feathers emerges victorious in the Cannes Critics’ Week

Chaired by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, the jury of the 60th Critics’ Week at the 74th Cannes Film Festival has handed out the 2021 Grand Prize to Feathers. by Egypt’s Omar El Zohairy. This feature debut revolves around a passive mother, whose mundane life is dedicated to her husband and children. When a magic trick goes awry at a children’s birthday party, the authoritative father of the family turns into a chicken. An avalanche of coincidental absurdities befalls everyone; the mother is now forced to come to the fore and take care of her family. While moving heaven and earth to bring her husband back and secure their survival, she goes through a total transformation. Feathers was produced by Paris-based outfit Still Moving, and was co-produced by Egypt’s Film Clinic and Lagoonie FilmProduction, Dutch firm Kepler Film, Verona Meier (a producer working in both Berlin and Norway) and Greece’s Heretic (which is also in charge of its international sales).
Moviesawardswatch.com

Cannes 2021: Winners for Critics’ Week, Directors’ Fortnight and Cinéfondation sections

Writer-director Jonas Carpignano has won the Europa Cinemas Cannes Label award for best European film at Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes with his film A Chiara. Directors’ Fortnight is the festival’s largest independent parallel section. This is Carpignano’s second win here; he took the same prize in 2017 for his previous film, A Ciambra, which was exec produced by Martin Scorsese.
Moviescineuropa.org

Festival Scope presents the 2021 Critics' Week short films online

After its 59th edition could not be held as scheduled in May 2020 due to the global sanitary crisis, the Cannes Critics' Week is back. The 60th edition of the gathering handed out its awards yesterday evening (read news), after welcoming a wide array of new filmmaking talents. As usual,...
MoviesGreenwichTime

San Sebastian Competition Includes Cantet, Davies, Hadzihalilovic, Llosa, Simon

September’s 69th San Sebastian Festival has announced its first nine Competition contenders led by Palme d’Or winner Laurent Cantet (“The Class”) and English auteur Terence Davies (“Sunset Song”) but packed out by six female directors. Two at least are already sparking anticipation: Lucile Hadzihalilovic, a French genre auteur backed like...
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Portraying an early feminist with bravura

- - - The poor historical novelist. It's so difficult to measure up to the contemporary gold standard of the genre: Hilary Mantel's "Wolf Hall" series. Her novels about Thomas Cromwell, chief minister to Henry VIII, are not only riveting stories, but they recast a controversial historical figure while contemplating the nature of power. So Samantha Silva has set herself a particularly difficult task by taking on another famous English historical figure in her new novel, "Love and Fury: A Novel of Mary Wollstonecraft," a woman often called Britain's first feminist.
MoviesDeadline

‘Deception’ Director Arnaud Desplechin On Adapting Philip Roth – Cannes Studio

Veteran French director Arnaud Desplechin returned this year to the Cannes Film Festival with Deception (Tromperie), an adaptation of one of Philip Roth’s most openly personal novels. It details a string of affairs conducted by Jewish-American writer “Philip,” here played by French actor Denis Podalydes. Both stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio to discuss the film which ran in the Cannes Premiere section.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Set for Venice Film Festival Jury

Multiple Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Chloé Zhao, whose “Nomadland” launched from the Venice Film Festival last year, is set to return to Venice as a member of the upcoming fest’s main jury which will comprise four women and three men. As previously announced, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, another recent multiple Oscars winner, will preside over the Venice jury of the event’s upcoming edition. They will be serving jury duty on the Lido alongside French actor Virginie Efira, who most recently starred in Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta”; the U.K.’s Cynthia Erivo, who plays Aretha Franklin in the third season of National Geographic’s “Genius” series;...
Entertainmentsolzyatthemovies.com

Olga – International Critics’ Week 2021

Olga is about a teenage gymnast training for the European championship in hope of making the Olympics but her heart is elsewhere. The key to making a sports movie is balancing the sports side of things with the drama or comedy. In this film’s instance, it’s balancing with drama and at times, action. Elie Grappe–with co-writer Raphaëlle Desplechin–has a good grasp of the story he wants to tell from Olga’s (Anastasia Budiashkina) point-of-view. It’s one that’s made stronger from talking with the athletes during the writing process. However, gymnastics is just one half of the equation. The other half is drawn from the revolution that transpired in Ukraine. Olga’s mother, Ilona (Tanya Mikhina), is a journalist reporting on what’s happening in Ukraine and this has a strong affect on the gymnast. With Olga being a gymnast competing at that level, she cannot afford to have any distractions.
Worldsolzyatthemovies.com

Exodus: An Epic Film About Israel’s Founding

Exodus puts the epic into epic film with a three and a half hour run time but remains notable for helping end the Hollywood blacklist. I must first confess that I have not read the novel by Leon Uris. Trumbo bases his script on the international bestseller, which retells the the founding of the modern state of Israel in a way that only historical fiction can. That being said, it took a brief online search to see some of the differences between the Exodus the movie and boook. The novel had a both an anti-British and anti-Arab sentiment. Some of the British do come off as being antisemitic in the film. It may very well surprise people to see that Haganah rebel Ari Ben Canaan (Paul Newman) and Taha (John Derek), the muktar of Abu Yesha, are friends. Ari himself is a stand-in for Haganah leader Yehuda Arazi, Moshe Dayan, and Yossi Harel.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Critics’ Week: ‘Feathers’ Takes Grand Prize – Full Winners List

Prizes are beginning to roll in here at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the main closing ceremony on Saturday night. Parallel section Critics’ Week, celebrating its 60th edition, is up first with Egyptian filmmaker Omar El Zohairi’s Feathers awarded the Nespresso Grand Prize. The surrealist story sees a magic trick gone awry at a children’s birthday party with the authoritative father of the family turned into a chicken. Critics’ Week is devoted to first and second features, and Feathers, as a debut feature, is also eligible for the Camera d’Or (which will be announced on Saturday during the main awards ceremony).
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Where is Anne Frank?’ review: Heavy handed and overly preachy, Ari Folman’s visually stunning animated tale fails to compel [Cannes Review]

In the good ol’ days of primary school, back when we used to live freely with not a single care in the world, every student in my class would patiently await that one fateful day. The day when our homeroom teacher would wheel in an old television set equipped with a musty DVD player, to celebrate our commendable work and behaviour. There would always be a unique selection of titles to choose from on these occasional special days; a class vote was always conducted to settle any unwarranted disputes. Perhaps a war over Shrek and Finding Nemo was inevitable, but so is the power of democracy. Yet over the coming years, according to my friends and colleagues who work in the public school system, there seems to be a more lenient focus on film selections that predominantly focus on the educational over the more conventional blockbuster fare. It only seems right that a film such as Where is Anne Frank? would be distinguished with a title of this magnitude. Destined to become a new classroom favorite on vacant snowdays, Ari Folman’s latest animated adaptation is unfortunately strictly for the eyes of young children only.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Mark Wahlberg as anti-prejudice hero is Hollywood hypocrisy

Not since George Clooney as Batman, Colin Farrell as Alexander the Great, or Sofia Coppola as Mary Corleone has there been a greater miscasting than Mark Wahlberg as an evangelizer for gay rights. This is a guy who has committed multiple hate crimes, who chased little black kids down the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy