Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft aims to expedite new edge computing use cases with Azure Percept

By Victor Dabrinze
siliconangle.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizations generally manufacture and invest in new technologies to make life better. X-ray technology and vaccines changed medicine, airplanes and automobiles brought the world much closer, and computers changed the way we work and play. With the modern cloud landscape nearing a point of saturation in terms of bandwidth, 5G...

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Startup#Automobile#Mobile World Congress#Lpwa#Amazon Web Services#Amazon Com#Dell Technologies#Thecube Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Software
Related
PoliticsNews 12

Pentagon withdraws JEDI cloud computing contract with Microsoft

The Pentagon is moving to cancel its long-awaited JEDI cloud computing contract with Microsoft. The defense department says the $10 billion contract no longer meets its needs following advances in cloud technology. The project had led to years of competition between Amazon and Microsoft over which company would be awarded the job. The Pentagon tapped Microsoft for the contract, and Amazon later filed a lawsuit over the decision.
Softwaretechgig.com

Microsoft rolled out PowerShell command-line update for Azure users

Microsoft has rolled out a Patch RCE flaw update for Azure users and is urging them to install the update to secure the. command-line tool. The update will work against critical remote code execution vulnerabilities that can impact the .NET Core. The PowerShell versions 7.0 and 7.1 were affected by...
Technologyarxiv.org

Sharing is Caring: A Mobile Edge Computing Perspective

In this paper, we consider a system model in conjunction with two major technologies in 5G communications, i.e., mobile edge computing and spectrum sharing. An IoT network, which does not have access to any licensed spectrum, carries its computational task offloading activities with help of spectrum sharing. The IoT network cooperates with a licensed spectrum holding network by relaying its data and in return gets access to the licensed spectrum. The licensed spectrum holding network focuses on throughput maximization, whereas, the IoT network tries to maximize task computation rate. We formulate an optimization problem giving importance to both networks' interests. Typical IoT nodes may be energy-constrained, which is considered along with task computation time constraints. Parallel computation is considered while computing IoT nodes' computational tasks at the mobile edge computing server, where the processor is allocated based on IoT nodes' offloading capabilities. The advantage of such processor allocation is shown in the result section. Moreover, we also show how both IoT and licensed spectrum holding networks benefit from the spectrum sharing by caring for each other requirements, which echoes the fact, i.e., Sharing is Caring.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Despite being targeted by Microsoft, Trickbot has returned from the dead

Infamous botnet Trickbot, supposedly taken down by Microsoft Corp. in October, has returned from the dead with a new campaign targeting virtual network computing services. That Trickbot is back comes as no great surprise. The group has risen from the dead before, most notably in in 2019 when the campaign was called season four of Trickbot and compared to a zombie television series.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Peripheral computing: Computational storage is used to compute in storage

Peripheral computing: Computational storage is used to compute in storage. When talking about the performance boosts in IT, very few would think of storage first. A lot has happened here: With SSDs, the technology is changing from magnetic disks to semiconductor memories, and with NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) a transmission protocol is available that is at least as fast as the memory. Manufacturers are now taking the next evolutionary step: NVMe SSDs are equipped with coprocessors – with a range of functions from encryption and compression to the execution of an entire operating system.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Microsoft Edge for Mac: Should You Use Microsoft's Browser?

If you primarily use a Mac, you may not be very familiar with the web browser Microsoft Edge. In fact, based on its name and the fact that it was first released as the Windows 10 default browser, you might be surprised that Edge is even available for Mac. Turns...
SoftwareVisualStudio Magazine

New Azure Kubernetes and Event Grid Integrations Unveiled at Microsoft Inspire

This week's Microsoft Inspire 2021 event focuses on the company's partner ecosystem, but it also provides cloud developers with news about the Event Grid for serverless computing and Azure Kubernetes Service. Even with the focus on partners, CEO Satya Nadella shouted out to the developer community during his keynote address...
Businessfinextra.com

CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has agreed a multi-year deal to use Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud platform. The partners say that Microsoft Azure will help CIBC to support faster, real-time, data-driven decisions, to quickly launch and scale new innovations. Azure will support the migration of hundreds...
BusinessLight Reading

Lumen takes Microsoft Azure partnership to the edge

If Lumen and Microsoft were dating, this might be the point where Lumen offers Microsoft a key to its apartment, an available drawer in a shared dresser and its own toothbrush. Lumen Technologies, formerly CenturyLink, has identified Microsoft Azure as its preferred public cloud provider for enterprise customers' workloads, and...
Amazonsiliconangle.com

Australian government awards $4.2M for two blockchain pilot programs

The Australian government announced Monday that it awarded AU$5.6 million ($4.2 million) through its Blockchain Pilot Grants program to two pilot projects. The two pilot programs that received the grants were from Everledger Ltd., a London-based blockchain provenance solutions startup, and Convergence.tech, a Canadian consultancy blockchain firm that has helped develop a number of blockchain use cases.
Softwarexda-developers

Here are the new features Microsoft plans to add to Edge

For all the hate that Internet Explorer got, Microsoft did turn a corner with the newer Edge browser. Compared to Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge does come off as a fresh and lighter alternative. Microsoft also has shown commitment towards the browser, adding in features and light visual refreshes in an attempt to chip away market share from Chrome. Now, the company has updated its feature roadmap to highlight all the features that you can expect to see on a future Edge release.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Axiomtek fanless mini PC designed for edge AI computing

Axiomtek has introduced a new addition to its range of fanless mini PC systems announcing the availability of its new AIE900-902-FL edge AI computing system created for for advanced AI-powered autonomous machine applications. The new rugged edge AI system is based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform and features an 8-core NVDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 (64-bit) processor and 512-Core NVIDIA Volta GPU with 64 Tensor cores.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

D2iQ Kubernetes Platform now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

D2iQ announced the availability of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP), including D2iQ Kommander, D2iQ Konvoy, and D2iQ Kaptain, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. D2iQ customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined...
Economysiliconangle.com

Andreessen Horowitz leads $125M round for code search startup Sourcegraph

Developer tooling startup Sourcegraph Inc. today disclosed that it has closed a $125 million late-stage funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz at a $2.625 billion valuation, triple what it was worth just eight months ago. The startup has raised a total of $225 million in funding including this Series D...
Technologycodeinwp.com

AWS vs Azure: Which of These Cloud Computing Giants Is Better in 2021?

An in-depth comparison of AWS vs Azure (with five key criteria) Whether creating applications, storing data, streaming video, or completing any type of technological project requiring cloud computing, you must look at several key areas to figure out if a service will work properly for you and cost you the least amount of money.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to get started with Microsoft's Azure Purview

Microsoft's cloud data catalog service should be at the heart of your compliance tooling. Data is valuable. It's the lifeblood of a modern business, underpinning everything you do. That means you need to control it, if only to stay compliant with regulations and to avoid hefty fines after a data breach. If you know what you have and where it's stored, then you're ready to protect what's important and monitor what's not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy