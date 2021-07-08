Michigan State football lands three-star TE commit from Georgia
Add another three-star recruit with plenty of strong offers to Michigan State football’s 2022 recruiting class. Tight end Jack Nickel announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Alpharetta, Georgia, decommitted from Notre Dame in April and picked Mel Tucker’s program. In doing so, he turned down overtures from California, Virginia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Kentucky and eight other Big Ten programs.www.freep.com
Comments / 0