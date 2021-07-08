Astros’ Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa will skip All-Star Game

The Cleveland Indians (47-45) and the Houston Astros (58-38) will conclude a three-game face-off at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cleveland will try to get back and avoid a series sweep here after losing the first two games of a series at 3-4 on Monday and 3-9 on Tuesday. Second Baseman César Hernández made a double with two RBIs while Shortstop Amed Rosario chipped in a double and an RBI to complete the scoring for the Indians in the loss. RF Daniel Johnson and 3rd Baseman Ernie Clement hit two shots apiece while Catcher Austin Hedges, Left Fielder Harold Ramirez, and Center Fielder Bradley Zimmer added a base hit each in the losing effort for the Tribe. Pitcher Triston McKenzie earned the loss and dropped to 1-4 on the year after giving away five runs on eight hits but struck out three batters in 4.0 innings pitched.