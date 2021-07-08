Cancel
MLB

Astros' Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa will skip All-Star Game

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Astros Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver. Altuve, a second baseman, on Thursday cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game.

Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Blasts three-run homer

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Athletics. Altuve took Sean Manaea yard in the third inning to record his 19th home run of the season. The effort extended his hitting streak to six games, during which time he's driven in nine and scored five runs. On the campaign, Altuve has an excellent .286/.370/.508 line with 64 runs scored, 52 RBI and four stolen bases across 351 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Can Gurriel make ASG with Correa and Altuve out?

Before the Houston Astros dropped game, 2-1, in their final game of their series with the Oakland A’s, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve announced they will not be participating in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. With Correa’s decision coming first, the shortstop will be staying at home with his pregnant wife, as Altuve will also be out citing a leg injury.
MLBBoston Globe

Astros’ Carlos Correa on IL for health and safety protocols

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the injured list because of health and safety protocols. Friday’s move came a day after Correa announced that he would not play in next week’s All-Star Game so he could spend time with wife Daniella, who is expecting the couple’s first child.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Launches walkoff homer

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Yankees. Altuve was 0-for-4 before hammering a clutch walkoff shot off Chad Green in the ninth inning. The veteran infielder has three homers and 12 RBI in nine games this month. He's slashing .278/.361/.498 with 20 homers and 55 RBI through 368 plate appearances.
MLBexpressnews.com

White Sox pitchers combine for one-hit shutout of Astros in series finale

CHICAGO — A threat of ridiculousness required Dusty Baker to act. His club needed a spark of some kind to awaken from this post All-Star slumber. His cleanup hitter is cratering. His shortstop is slumping. No one in the organization wants to say when Alex Bregman will begin a minor league rehab assignment and return to a lineup that desperately needs him.
MLBTroy Record

Altuve, Tucker homer to lead Astros over Athletics 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit the go-ahead home run for the Houston Astros in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night. But Houston wouldn't have been in position to take the lead if not for some stellar defense by Michael Brantley an inning earlier. Jose Altuve hit...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros activate Carlos Correa from injured list

CHICAGO — The Astros activated Carlos Correa from the injured list prior to Friday's game against the White Sox. Correa fell ill and missed the final three games of the first half against the Yankees. The Astros placed him on the COVID-19 injured list but did not specify his illness. Teams can use the COVID-19 IL for a player that exhibits any symptoms of the virus.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Touki Toussaint shines in return to mound

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. While he’s still just 25 years old, Touki Toussaint...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Houston Astros 7/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians (47-45) and the Houston Astros (58-38) will conclude a three-game face-off at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cleveland will try to get back and avoid a series sweep here after losing the first two games of a series at 3-4 on Monday and 3-9 on Tuesday. Second Baseman César Hernández made a double with two RBIs while Shortstop Amed Rosario chipped in a double and an RBI to complete the scoring for the Indians in the loss. RF Daniel Johnson and 3rd Baseman Ernie Clement hit two shots apiece while Catcher Austin Hedges, Left Fielder Harold Ramirez, and Center Fielder Bradley Zimmer added a base hit each in the losing effort for the Tribe. Pitcher Triston McKenzie earned the loss and dropped to 1-4 on the year after giving away five runs on eight hits but struck out three batters in 4.0 innings pitched.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Tim Anderson Replaces Carlos Correa on AL All-Star Team

Tim Anderson is an American League All-Star at last originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s official. Tim Anderson is an American League All-Star. The 2019 batting champion will replace Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa on the roster, who informed MLB that he is opting out of the game to be with his pregnant wife.
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Cleveland Indians fall to Astros, 9-3, as Jose Altuve celebrates with 2 HRs

HOUSTON -- The Astros celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Jose Altuve’s big-league debut Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Indians, who would have preferred not to attend, paid the price. Altuve, all 5-6 of him, celebrated by hitting home runs in his first two at-bats as the Astros pounded...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Luis Garcia is making a case for Rookie of the Year

The Rookie of the Year award can hint to a blossoming star in the making or sometimes a player that was a one-year wonder. For the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez have racked in the award in 2015 and 2019, while Luis Garcia could be the next one to do it in 2021.
MLBbluzz.org

Dad strength: Yordan's 2 HRs power Astros - MLB.com

HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez admitted he hadn’t been getting much sleep since the birth of his son Friday. That didn’t stop him from returning to the lineup Tuesday and putting on the kind of performance that likely sent A’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a sleepless night. Alvarez,...
MLBvgr.com

MLB The Show 21 Monthly Awards Players for June Include All-Stars Kyle Schwarber, Carlos Correa

Many of the top baseball players from the month of June are being celebrated with upgraded items for Diamond Dynasty in San Diego Studio’s MLB The Show 21. Among them are several All-Star players including the Washington Nationals’ Kyle Schwarber, and Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa. Let’s dive into the complete release to see what’s available with the MLB The Show 21 Monthly Awards players and items.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Bats Go Limp for Second Straight Game. Get Shut out 4-0

After any lopsided win by the Astros, my son always says, “They wasted runs. Now they’re going to lose some games.”. Well the extra runs the Astros scored in their 7-1 victory Friday wouldn’t have helped much in the 10-1 mashing they took last night, but a few of those runs would have helped this afternoon.

