Brockton, MA

State funding will help Brockton center support teen mothers

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brockton Community Health Center has received new state funding to offer targeted support to young women who are pregnant or have given birth. The nonprofit was awarded $275,000 through the Massachusetts Pregnant and Parenting Teen Initiative, a program that helps agencies in communities with the highest rates of teen births, sexually transmitted infections, and other health issues provide a range of services to expectant or parenting teens and young women age 14-24.

