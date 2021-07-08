Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How you can still score a good deal on car rentals this summer

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Don’t let transportation issues put the brakes on a great vacation. Road trips are the way to go this summer, as many are still staying in the US when it comes to pandemic vacations and traveling. If you don’t have an RV or SUV of your own, renting a car is a perfect plan to travel safely and hassle-free if you need to drop it off along the way and fly home.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Rentals#Rental Car#Vacation Rentals#Ny Post#Trip Advisor#Travelocity#Skyscanner#Orbitz#Hotels Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
AARP
Related
Cars13newsnow.com

Rental Car Shortage: How to save money when you book

INDIANAPOLIS — People are booking rental cars for summer travel, but rental car companies only have so many vehicles available. That is causing prices that look more like airfare. Matt Marietta, of Fishers, said he was aware of the rental limitations, but not quite how bad they were. "On the...
TravelWashington Post

Tales from the ‘car rental apocalypse’: How travelers are coping

The scene sounded like something out of a zombie movie: an empty parking lot, angry wanderers and desperate scrambles for a lifeline. “It’s the hunger games out here with people fighting for cars because you have none…in the Atlanta airport? NONE?” wrote award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald in a tweet last week. “And when one comes up people are all running for it? This is ridiculous.”
Public SafetyKSLA

SCAM ALERT: Look out for phony deals when booking rental cars

A rental car shortage is causing prices to skyrocket, and scammers have found a clever way to cash in. BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports of con artists impersonating rental car company representatives. They claim to be able to get you a deal on your rental, but it’s really a way to trick you into paying hundreds of dollars for a car that doesn’t exist.
Businesseverythinglubbock.com

How cars — new, used and rental — are putting inflation into high gear

(CBS MONEYWATCH) — Consumer prices are shooting upward at the fastest rate in 13 years. Driving that surge are — drivers. American motorists and their wheels — cars and trucks; new, used or rented — are the major culprit pushing consumer prices to the breaking point. The Consumer Price Index...
Relationshipsmoneycrashers.com

17 Ideas to Save Money When Planning Your Honeymoon on a Budget

My wife and I did as much as we could to save money on our wedding. But we did have one considerable wedding-related expense I hadn’t accounted for: the honeymoon. It’s true some newlyweds shy away from the traditional honeymoon. Many are too busy or cash-strapped to make it work. But most take some sort of trip after tying the knot. You probably will too, whether it’s the day after your reception or six months later when you really need a break again.
Credits & Loansjohnnyjet.com

3 Reasons to Get the New Chase Sapphire Preferred 100k Bonus Offer

Geoff is a personal finance and travel writer and editorial strategist. His work has been featured on Forbes, HuffingtonPost, TechCrunch, Hyatt, CreditCards.com, CreditSesame.com, and Inc.com. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products....
RetailGo Curry Cracker!

Award Travel Series: Avoiding Rookie Mistakes

Advertiser Disclosure: This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CardRatings.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Virgin Atlantic reopens onboard bars and JFK lounge

Virgin Atlantic has reopened its onboard bars for the first time in 15 months in line with Covid restrictions on hospitality being lifted in the UK today. The airline’s social spaces are open to those travelling in its Upper Class cabin, and will reopen on all Virgin Atlantic routes to green and amber list destinations across its network, including Antigua, Barbados and Grenada.
Travelcntraveler.com

How to Spend All Those Points You’ve Accumulated on Travel: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. While we haven't been making much headway on airline and hotel loyalty programs in the last year, what we do have are lots and lots of credit cards points, accrued from a year and a half of takeout, groceries, and gas bills—among plenty of other purchases (namely loungewear). But how should we spend those stockpiles now that travel is starting to reenter our lives? This week, we tasked Jessica Puckett, Traveler's senior editor for transportation and travel news, and Jasmine Baron, an associate editor covering credit cards at Insider, with helping us find solutions.
LifestyleMac Observer

Waterfield’s New Air Travel Backpack is Perfect for MacBooks

On Tuesday WaterField introduced the Air Travel backpack with a dedicated office compartment that can fit two laptops and their accessories. This bag is available to preorder today for US$419 and starts shipping on August 6. Air Travel Backpack. It’s made with padded, moisture-wicking straps that tuck away, with leather-lined...
InternetNew York Post

Master online selling with this $25 Shopify training package

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Setting up an online store can be a daunting prospect, whether or not you have your own existing brand and product you’re trying to sell. To the uninitiated, it can seem like an impenetrably technological task to integrate e-commerce functionality into a website. The good news is that there are services out there that can make the whole process easier, like Shopify, an e-commerce platform that you can use to sell your goods and interact with customers. With the proper training, it’s not difficult to make your own headway in setting up an online store for a new or existing brand or product.

Comments / 0

Community Policy