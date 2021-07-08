The 2021 Bachelor In Paradise Cast List Is Already Making Me Anxious
Bachelor Nation viewers haven’t had a lot to unite over in 2021. But nearly the entire fandom was in agreement over their desperation for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise. On a basic level, the annual summer dating series is often a boozy piña colada in comparison to its more serious counterparts, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The stress of the pandemic has made the excitement for Paradise’s escapism all the more appealing, as has the growing number of series alums now eligible for a seat at Wells Adams’ Mexican beach bar. Due to last year’s Paradise production cancelation, four new seasons of Bachelor Nation members are primed for their first appearance in Sayulita.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0