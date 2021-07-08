The 2021 Bachelor In Paradise Cast List Is Already Making Me Anxious

This seems to be the first season in quite a while that fans are headed into week four without a winner spoiled by Reality Steve. It took a bit to get the final four nailed now. He finally spilled the tea on that and now today he dished out the final three. He also so he has a pretty good clue as to who the chosen one is. Steve said he may reveal that next week if he gets solid confirmation. So, what did he have to say today? Warning! Spoilers Ahead!