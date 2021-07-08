Naomi Osaka: I ‘should have been prepared’ for French Open aftermath
Tennis star Naomi Osaka believes that she should have been more prepared for the aftermath of deciding to skip press conferences at the French Open. “Lesson one: you can never please everyone. The world is as divided now as I can remember in my short 23 years. Issues that are so obvious to me at face value, like wearing a mask in a pandemic or kneeling to show support for anti-racism, are ferociously contested. I mean, wow.” the four-time Grand Slam winner wrote in an essay in Time Magazine. “So, when I said I needed to miss French Open press conferences to take care of myself mentally, I should have been prepared for what unfolded.”nypost.com
