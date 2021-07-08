Cancel
Naomi Osaka: I ‘should have been prepared’ for French Open aftermath

By Evan Orris
New York Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennis star Naomi Osaka believes that she should have been more prepared for the aftermath of deciding to skip press conferences at the French Open. “Lesson one: you can never please everyone. The world is as divided now as I can remember in my short 23 years. Issues that are so obvious to me at face value, like wearing a mask in a pandemic or kneeling to show support for anti-racism, are ferociously contested. I mean, wow.” the four-time Grand Slam winner wrote in an essay in Time Magazine. “So, when I said I needed to miss French Open press conferences to take care of myself mentally, I should have been prepared for what unfolded.”

