Sen. Mitt Romney Sells California Beach House for $23.5 Million

By Liz Lucking
mansionglobal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Mitt Romney has sold his oceanfront villa in La Jolla, California, in an eight-figure deal that was first announced virtually. The Utah Republican and former Massachusetts governor scooped up $23.5 million in an apparent off-market deal for the property, according to documents recorded with San Diego County on June 30.

Related
Davis County, UTksl.com

Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know why COVID-19 booster shots aren't available

Clarece Glanville prepares a COVID-19 vaccination at pop-up clinic sponsored by the Davis County Health Department in the parking lot of Kent’s Market in Clearfield on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday he and others are ready for a COVID-19 booster shot and expressed frustration during a Senate hearing that a third vaccination against the deadly virus is already available in some countries including Israel but not the United States. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) WASHINGTON — Sen.Mitt Romney said Tuesday he and others are ready for a COVID-19 booster shot and expressed frustration during a Senate hearing that a third vaccination against the deadly virus is already available in some countries including Israel but not the United States.
California StateImperial Valley Press Online

Will California get tough on housing quotas?

Having more or less completed work on the state budget, legislators abandoned the Capitol last week for their annual summer vacation. They will return in mid-August, presumably, tanned, rested and ready to vigorously tackle other pending matters in the final month of the 2021 session. High on the agenda is...
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah civic leaders call upon Sens. Romney, Lee to back immigration reform bills

Mikhail Shneyder, president and CEO of Nightingale College, joins a group calling on Utah’s senators to support bipartisan immigration reform during a press conference at the World Trade Center Utah offices in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah civic and business leaders, DACA recipients and formerly undocumented immigrants called upon Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney to back bipartisan bills focused on immigration reform Wednesday, citing economic and moral imperatives.
Real EstatePosted by
Page Six

Mitt Romney sells $23.5M home after years of backlash from neighbors

The notorious San Diego home of Mitt Romney, which made headlines in 2012 for having planned an installation of a car elevator, is now in escrow for $23.5 million. The move comes after years of enduring backlash from neighbors for tearing down and demolishing the initial oceanfront structure and building a new, bigger home.
California StateSonoma Index Tribune

California Focus: Housing bill redux

Sign outside the Water Garden, a sprawling Santa Monica office complex: Space available – 360,000 square feet. That’s a lot of vacant space in a prime location just blocks from the Pacific Ocean which features 17 acres of modern six-story buildings, fountains and basketball courts, a luxury gym, hallways of Italian and Brazilian marble, restaurant and commercial spaces and more. But so far, no takers.
San Diego County, CAVanity Fair

Mitt Romney Has Sold His $15 Million Car Elevator Mansion

Mitt Romney's controversial “car elevator” now has a new set of owners. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Utah senator has sold his beachfront mansion in La Jolla, California after first purchasing the home in 2008 for $12 million. While the sale price of the home has not yet been registered with San Diego County, according to property records, its value is currently estimated at over $15 million, as the Romneys bulldozed the existing 3,000-square-foot home upon purchase in order to build a much larger 11,000-square-foot mansion. The politician's staff declined to confirm the details of the sale to the Tribune, however, Romney himself is apparently the source of this real estate news. During an infrastructure discussion sponsored by the Salt Lake Chamber and held over Zoom, the senator explained to the group why he was seated on his bed during the call. “The reason for that is we have sold our home in California,” he said. “I’m actually in California today, and the movers have cleared everything out except for this bed.”
California Statecalifornia.com

This is the Best Time to Buy a House in California

So you’re thinking about buying a house, but is it the best time to do so? Well, the answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no. Many factors go into determining what constitutes a good time to buy a house, including some that are solely dependent on you, the buyer. Before diving into the real estate world, keep in mind that you don’t have to slowly give up on the idea of your dream home—all you need is a little bit of guidance. Here are a few things to look for and that largely fall under the umbrella of the million-dollar question: “When is the best time to buy a house in California?”
HomelessPosted by
TheStreet

Affirmed Housing Promotes Directors In California

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Affirmed Housing has accelerated its growth across California in recent years, the affordable housing developer has announced the promotion of two key leaders. Rob Wilkins has been promoted to Vice President, Northern California, and Mellody Lock has been promoted to Director of Development for the company's Southern California development pipeline. As one of the most established and well-respected developers of affordable housing, Affirmed Housing's promotions address California's most critical issue.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...

