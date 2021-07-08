Cancel
Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols saga has ESPN’s treatment of Black employees under scrutiny

By Sean Keeley
Awful Announcing
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the moment news broke about a leaked phone conversation in which ESPN’s Rachel Nichols discussed colleague Maria Taylor (seen above) and how race and diversity were a factor in their statuses within the network’s NBA coverage, everyone knew there was going to be some significant fallout coming. We already...

NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Has Rachel Nichols been fired by ESPN?

ESPN'S Rachel Nichols is an American broadcaster. Nichols has made headlines after her comments about her ESPN colleague, Maria Taylor, 34. Nichols, 47, recently apologized on-air for her comments about Taylor. As of July 6, 2021, Nichols has not been let go by the company but has since been pulled...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Spun

Maria Taylor Breaks Silence On Rachel Nichols Drama

For the first time since the New York Times story revealed the schism at ESPN over comments made by Rachel Nichols in July of 2020, Maria Taylor has broken her silence. Taylor was on the receiving end of disparaging comments made by Nichols prior to the 2020 NBA Finals that were just revealed to the public over the weekend. The last few days have been marred by controversy at the Worldwide Leader.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Chris Broussard and Rob Parker Rip Rachel Nichols For Maria Taylor Comments

Rob Parker: “Rachel Nichols could have said ‘I don’t think Maria Taylor deserves the job, I’m better than her, I can host the show.' You could feel that way and like ‘I’m better than her, I’ve done it before, I’ve had my own show at CNN’, but once you bring in ‘the only reason she got hired is because of diversity and because she’s Black, that’s where you lose me… This pains me because we put our blood, sweat, and tears into this business and the notion like ‘oh my God, they’re just giving Black people jobs!’ is just asinine. It makes me sick, it really does, and that people really believe that. She [Maria Taylor] has put in her time and put in her hard work for her opportunity. I’m not saying everybody has to love her and she’s the greatest thing since sliced bread, but don’t belittle her or make it seem like she didn’t earn her way… If that was me and you on that set with Rachel we would have talked with Rachel about the pain and anguish in what Black people have to go through to make it in this business, and it ain’t right to paint us in that light, and continue a stereotype that we don’t belong and that we only get handouts. That’s what bothers me. What are you saying, Rachel?? Do you believe we don’t belong up there with you?? Am I a minority hire?? Is that what you think of me?? Do you really believe they gave me this job because I’m Black? Where did that come from with you? I’m so tired of hearing that this is the only way we get our job. REALLY??”
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Look: Holly Rowe Reacts To Rachel Nichols, Maria Taylor Situation

The bombshell New York Times report revealing a controversial statement made by ESPN’s Rachel Nichols about fellow analyst Maria Taylor has sent shockwaves through the company. Among the many to weigh in on the matter is Holly Rowe. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Rowe said that Maria Taylor deserves every...
BasketballPopculture

ESPN Makes Big Decision on Rachel Nichols After Controversial Video Leaks

ESPN has made a decision on Rachel Nichols after a controversial video of her on a phone call leaked to the New York Times this week. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has removed Nichols from the sidelines of the NBA Finals. She is replaced by Malika Andrews, but Nichols will continue to host The Jump. This news comes shortly after Nichols was heard making demeaning comments about Maria Taylor in July 2020.
NBANew York Post

Maria Taylor really enjoyed introducing Malika Andrews amid Rachel Nichols ESPN drama

Maria Taylor joyfully embraced ESPN reporter Malika Andrews in her NBA Finals sideline debut on Tuesday night amid major drama at the network. The “NBA Countdown” host was all smiles in her first broadcast since a leaked video over the weekend exposed white ESPN host Rachel Nichols’ for making disparaging “diversity” comments about Taylor, a black rising star at the network.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

ESPN’s Maria Taylor close to new deal with rival network

Sportscaster Mariah Taylor is reportedly very close to leaving ESPN to work for a rival network, replete with big-time assignments and elevated status, the media reports. According to Front Office Sports, Taylor is tantalizingly close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. The publication stated that, as part of the deal, Taylor could replace Mike Tirico as the host of NBC “Football Night in America.” Tirico, in turn, is eyeing the hosting duties for “Monday Night Football,” as legendary host, Al Michaels is eyeing retirement soon at age 76.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy

Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after both parties failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, Taylor and the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes weeks after leaked comments from reporter Rachel Nichols, who made disparaging remarks about Taylor. "So thankful to (ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro) and all of...

