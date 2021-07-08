Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols saga has ESPN’s treatment of Black employees under scrutiny

Rob Parker: “Rachel Nichols could have said ‘I don’t think Maria Taylor deserves the job, I’m better than her, I can host the show.' You could feel that way and like ‘I’m better than her, I’ve done it before, I’ve had my own show at CNN’, but once you bring in ‘the only reason she got hired is because of diversity and because she’s Black, that’s where you lose me… This pains me because we put our blood, sweat, and tears into this business and the notion like ‘oh my God, they’re just giving Black people jobs!’ is just asinine. It makes me sick, it really does, and that people really believe that. She [Maria Taylor] has put in her time and put in her hard work for her opportunity. I’m not saying everybody has to love her and she’s the greatest thing since sliced bread, but don’t belittle her or make it seem like she didn’t earn her way… If that was me and you on that set with Rachel we would have talked with Rachel about the pain and anguish in what Black people have to go through to make it in this business, and it ain’t right to paint us in that light, and continue a stereotype that we don’t belong and that we only get handouts. That’s what bothers me. What are you saying, Rachel?? Do you believe we don’t belong up there with you?? Am I a minority hire?? Is that what you think of me?? Do you really believe they gave me this job because I’m Black? Where did that come from with you? I’m so tired of hearing that this is the only way we get our job. REALLY??”