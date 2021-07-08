New senior living and hospice center to be built in Plano

Family-owned tool retailer Northern Tool + Equipment will move July 29 to a new retail space about 3 miles south of its current Lewisville store. Widening of I-35E has required partial demolition of its current location on the west side the highway at 1329 S. Stemmons Freeway, according to a city of Lewisville memo. The new site will be on the east side of the highway at 2428 S. Stemmons Freeway. On July 19, Lewisville City Council approved alternative standards for the new store, including changes to the façade to align with store branding and the planting of new trees and shrubs.