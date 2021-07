The death of ap icon Eazy-E came quickly. It was back in 1995 when the 30-year-old was admitted to the hospital and weeks later, he publicly shared he'd be diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Ten days after that revelation, the N.W.A. legend passed away, and in the decades that have followed, there have been stories, speculative reports, and rumors regarding the rapper's last days, but his legacy has continued to shine.