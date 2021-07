TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law Wednesday that he called a game changer for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Owners told CBS2’s Dave Carlin the relief couldn’t have come at a better time. Tina Bologna is co-owner of Just Jersey in Morristown, a store stuffed with items from more than 200 New Jersey-based vendors. After one grant got her small business through the start of the pandemic, another could help pad the paychecks for new hires. “We’ll need to be more competitive in what we offer and compensate,” Bologna said. In Tenafly, Gov. Murphy put pen to paper to...