Number Thirty Eight Announces Live Music Partnership with AEG
What’s better than spending an evening at Number Thirty Eight’s massive outdoor patio with some of the best spirits, cider and beer Colorado has to offer? Well, doing it to the tune of your favorite musical act might make it even better. Number Thirty Eight located in RiNo, unique for its vending breweries, distilleries, cider houses, wineries, chefs, artists and musicians all representative of Colorado has also lived up to its mission of providing customers with free live music since opening last year. Now, a new promoting partnership with AEG Presents promises to deliver top national acts on the local Mile Hile stage in the burgeoning RiNo Art District.303magazine.com
Comments / 0