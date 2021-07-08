Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Number Thirty Eight Announces Live Music Partnership with AEG

By Lizzie Weiler
303magazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s better than spending an evening at Number Thirty Eight’s massive outdoor patio with some of the best spirits, cider and beer Colorado has to offer? Well, doing it to the tune of your favorite musical act might make it even better. Number Thirty Eight located in RiNo, unique for its vending breweries, distilleries, cider houses, wineries, chefs, artists and musicians all representative of Colorado has also lived up to its mission of providing customers with free live music since opening last year. Now, a new promoting partnership with AEG Presents promises to deliver top national acts on the local Mile Hile stage in the burgeoning RiNo Art District.

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeg#Art#Live Music Partnership#The Big Noise#Rino#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Denver, COcoloradomusic.org

B-Side Music Fridays Concert Series Returns on MCA Denver Rooftop (And In Person!)

Photo: MCA Parade for the People (from their website) | By Demi Harvey, CPR | MCA Denver has been known for jaw-dropping art installations, innovative parties, and brining communities together despite the pandemic and its devastation to the arts world. All of their best assets come together again this year as they launch their summer concert series B-Side Music Fridays in collaboration with Indie 102.3-weekly rooftop performances from some of Denver’s up-and-coming indie artists. In an interview with Denverite, MCA’s Director of Programming Sarah Baie says, “B-side Music Fridays are a longstanding summer tradition at MCA Denver and it is thrilling to be able to bring the musicians and music fans back onto our rooftop this summer. We learned a lot from our experience streaming the concerts onto people’s devices last year, so we plan to continue offering that option for free for people who aren’t able to see the shows in person.” Indie 102.3 will still be bringing a virtual experience to B-Side Music Fridays with a stream from select performances. Full B-Sides schedule provided below and video stream schedule coming soon.
Chicago, ILmusicconnection.com

Live Nation Announces Music Forward Foundation Scholarships

Live Nation, in partnership with the nonprofit Music Forward Foundation, announced the recipients of its 2021 scholarship awards. Five outstanding college students pursuing music industry careers have been awarded a total of $45,000 in scholarships. This year’s diverse group of gifted scholarship recipients were selected based on academic performance, leadership...
Denver, COcelebrityaccess.com

Denver’s Number Thirty Eight Pacts With AEG Presents For Concerts

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — Number Thirty Eight, the popular Colorado restaurant and beer hall, announced plans to expand their live music offerings with national touring acts through a new partnership with AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. “Live music is the backbone of Number Thirty Eight. From the start, we recognized the opportunity...
Music303magazine.com

The Underground Music Showcase Announces 2021 Lineup

Nature healing looks a lot like a return to South Broadway with a couple of beers in tow and a cascade of local music buzzing in your ears. The Underground Music Showcase (UMS), the crown jewel of Colorado’s music scene is set to return to South Broadway in a couple of weeks, from August 27 – 29, and now the lineup is finally here. This year’s edition will be headlined by indie darlings, Pinegrove, pop chameleon Remi Wolf and psych-rock group Allah-Las. Rounding out the bill is Shannon & the Clams, Neil Frances, Goth Babe, Dām-Funk, Yoke Lore, Sofía Valdés, Kamauu, Mike, Thee Sacred Souls and Ekkstacy as well as some of Colorado’s best and brightest bands. From Kiltro to Neoma and Bison Bone to YaSi, this year there’s it’s as strong as it ever was, and the feeling of a grandiose comeback is palpable.
Musicnodawaynews.com

Slagle announces musical live prison tour

Tim Slagle of Big Dawg Music Promotions, Skidmore, is promoting Amanda Pruitt, writer and vocalist, and announces her Locked up and Live Prison Tour in Kansas. Pruitt and Tim Nowell, another artist Slagle is promoting, will play the women’s Topeka Correctional Facility, July 19; the Lansing Correctional Facility, a men’s minimum security prison, July 20; and the men’s maximum security at Lansing Correctional Facility, July 21.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival announces live music lineup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival has announced the return of live music to Capitol Mall this fall. The 2021 iteration of the Farm-to-Fork Festival is set to be headlined by The Record Company, White Reaper and Meg Myers. They'll be joined by a additional artists on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Riverfest musical headliners announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals, Inc. announced Riverfest Fall 2021′s musical lineup, and it is quite the list. This fall, Riverfest has decided to add a second stage, making room for even more musical performers. Big Boi, one of the founding members of the southern hip hop duo Outkast,...
Musicmotifri.com

Live Music is Back!

Check this space for updates on Motif’s RI Music Awards 2021. Everything that almost happened in 2020 and more! Voting will start in August, and the event will be Monday August 23, 2021 at Fete Music Hall.
Businessmxdwn.com

Roblox And Sony Music Entertainment Announce Partnership Following Successful Collaborations

Following the successful collaborations with Lil Nas X’s virtual concert in November 2020 and the Zara Larsson Launch Party in May 2021, Roblox and Sony Music Entertainment have announced a new partnership with each other. The new, strategic partnership will bring more Sony music recording artists into the Roblox metaverse. Under the agreement, Roblox and Sony Music Entertainment will work together to develop innovative music experiences for the Roblox community that offer a range of new commercial opportunities for Sony Music artists to reach new audiences and generate new revenue streams around virtual entertainment.
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Pop up partnership: Lively Athletics and OP Brewing

Anne Pezalla and Kate Pezalla Marlin, co-owners of Lively Athletics, have had longtime dreams of opening a men’s annex to complement their women’s boutique at 109 N. Oak Park Ave. Now, Lively in Guyville, a men’s pop-up shop, is expected to open on Saturday, Aug. 7 inside of Oak Park Brewing Company, 155 S. Oak Park Ave.
Park City, UTutahbusiness.com

Channel Signal and Skullcandy announce partnership

Park City — Channel Signal, the leading aggregator of product reviews and analysis, today announced its working with Skullcandy Inc., the number one selling North American brand in stereo headphones and true wireless earbuds under $100, to increase conversion rates. Channel Signal is now helping Skullcandy systematically monitor, measure and understand their online reviews to improve its customer service and product development, while generating additional revenue.
WWEhotnewhiphop.com

Rolling Loud Announces WWE Partnership For SmackDown

Rolling Loud is coming out of the pandemic even bigger than it was before COVID-19 hit. This year, they're already plotting on bringing their festivals back in full in Los Angeles, New York, and of course, Miami. However, their festival in Florida will certainly be bigger than it's ever been now that they've announced a partnership with the WWE.
Rock Music303magazine.com

Tenth Mountain Division And Their Rise to Local Stardom

Three albums in and ski-rock jam band Tenth Mountain Division, known as TMD, is really getting the hang of things. On June 18, the band released Butte La Rose to the delight of adoring fans, a group that is rapidly growing as the band’s musical career continues to blossom. What started a decade ago has now turned into something much bigger, and things have seriously progressed for the band that just five years ago described themselves as “well-known among small groups of people.”
MusicHouston Chronicle

7digital and Super Hi-fi Announce Partnership Program to Deliver Next Generation Music Listening Experiences

LOS ANGELES and LONDON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Super Hi-Fi, the audio technology company leveraging AI to deliver next-generation music listening experiences, today announced that it is expanding its partnership program, adding a global leader in B2B music services. 7digital (AIM: 7DIG), the leading platform for powering music delivery and reporting for the world’s largest brands in online fitness, social media, streaming services and background music, will use Super Hi-Fi’s platform to bring advanced playback and AI-powered recommendations to their playlisting and curation tools for the first time.
Musictheconcordinsider.com

Live music and entertainment

John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m. N.H. Fiddle Ensemble at Eagle Square at 7 p.m. April Cushman at Cheers from 6 to 9 p.m. Swappin Set with Lucas Gallo and Dave Emeny at Area 23 at 7 p.m. Ariel Strasser at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8...

Comments / 0

Community Policy