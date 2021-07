A high-end steak restaurant is coming to Midtown later this summer, with plans to serve up some flashy meats. Steak Market is slated to open in the next couple of months at 793 Juniper Street NE. The space was previously home to Spice restaurant and rapper Ludacris’ eatery Straits, which then became Time Restaurant & Lounge. Most recently, it was Simon’s, a restaurant that opened in 2017 and closed early on in the pandemic.