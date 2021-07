Founders Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. Merging the talents of five conservatory trained musicians from New York City, Founders is redefining the role of the classical ensemble for the next generation. The Roxbury Arts Group is excited to present Founders for a performance at the Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury on Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this performance are $23 for adults and $21 for seniors/students when purchased in advance. Tickets for children aged 9 and under are always free. Complete details and COVID-19 protocols for guests can be found at roxburyartsgroup.org or by calling 607.326.7908.