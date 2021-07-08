The Most Controversial Directors Of All Time

Hollywood by Hollywood: The Backstudio Picture and the Mystique of Making Movies. The Last Word: The Hollywood Novel and the Studio System. SHORTLY BEFORE COVID-19 banned us from movie theaters, feature films about Hollywood were once again enjoying a resurgence: James Franco’s The Disaster Artist (2017), Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name (2019). Before this triptych, Hollywood had made some 200 films about Hollywood over the 100-year period between 1917 and 2017. Steven Cohan does more than tell us about them in his 2018 book, Hollywood by Hollywood: he inspires us to search them out on various streaming services. Screening just four titles a week starting soon after the pandemic’s onset, we could have completed Professor Cohan’s assignment just in time to return to our favorite cineplex (assuming you have been vaccinated, of course). Then there is the Hollywood novel — an equally capacious genre that no commentator has fully mastered, though a number of writers have done their best, including Justin Gautreau in his new book, The Last Word: The Hollywood Novel and the Studio System. These cinematic and literary engagements with Hollywood are complementary and might best be understood and enjoyed together: Gautreau hints at this, but the delight of discovering such intersections is still largely left for imaginative aficionados to discover on their own.