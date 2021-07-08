Southern Songs and Stories The Shelton Laurel Massacre, Part Two: Could History Repeat Itself?

My granddaughter has started exploring music in recent weeks. That she enjoys it is obvious, she asks for “music” every time she sees me and is not above taking over my phone to look for songs to play. Not even two years old yet and she has already found music that she loves, some that she’s okay with, and some that she’ll turn off. She can’t stand the Beach Boys and will change the music to something else if I let her have the phone. On the other hand she dances to “Wendy” by Bread (early 1970’s for you youngsters). She thinks classical music is terrific. But her absolute first choice…the one that makes her laugh and smile…Celtic Women. She can even find their music on the phone and play it herself. Watch for text messages from her, though. She has been known to send song recommendations to people at random…on my phone.