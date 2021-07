New COVID-19 cases among children are back on the rise after months of declines, just as schools across the United States are gearing up to reopen in a few weeks. The American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday more than 23,550 child cases of COVID-19 were reported between July 8 and 15 — nearly double what was being reported in late June. Child age ranges vary by state, according to the group's most recent report, with more than half of states defining children as anyone 19 or younger, and two states — Utah and Florida — limiting the range to anyone 14 or younger.