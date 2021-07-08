ZorroSign Endorses Bill That Would Improve Digital Identity Within The US Federal Government

PHOENIX (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Shamsh Hadi, CEO of ZorroSign, Inc. - a technology company based in Phoenix, AZ, today endorsed legislation introduced last week in the U.S. House of Representatives to establish a government-wide approach to improving digital identity. “This important legislative initiative will help facilitate the modernization of our country’s digital identity infrastructure which is lagging behind our global competitors,” said Hadi, who is also a founding member of the Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG).