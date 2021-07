Mathew Rosengart is getting to work as Britney Spears' new attorney. On Monday (July 19), Rosengart spoke to reporters at a brief hearing, revealing that his firm is working "aggressively and expeditiously" to file a petition to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator in the 13-year legal arrangement. In speaking to the press, he said that the petition will be filed on the pop superstar’s behalf unless Jamie resigns first. He also thanked Spears, 39, for her "courage and for her strength" amid two powerful testimonies.