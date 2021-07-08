What’s Patrick Williams’ motto for stint with USA Select Team? ‘Be a sponge.’

If Erik Spoelstra’s comments about Patrick Williams’ development aren’t enough to spark excitement for Year 2, then maybe Williams’ own words will be. The 19-year-old is currently the youngest player at Team USA training camp. The Bulls No. 4-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft got an invite to participate on the Select Team, which is a 17-man roster created to help train the official 12-man roster that will head to Tokyo later this month. For the first time since the end of the offseason, Williams spoke with the media on Wednesday night, and he made very clear what this time in Las Vegas meant to him.