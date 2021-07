Cady Newman, 11, from right, works on balancing Thursday, July 8, 2021, as mother Ewa, brother Cody, 14, and dog Kylo, all of Uncasville, take a break from walking around Harkness Memorial State Park. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Waterford — Cady Newman was working on balancing Thursday as mother Ewa, brother Cody and dog Kylo, all of Uncasville, took a break from walking around Harkness Memorial State Park.

Cady takes both gymnastics and ballet classes and was using the picnic tables to practice.

"It could be warmer," Ewa said of their decision to visit the park, "but we wanted to get outside before the storm hits."