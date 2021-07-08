Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Thursday's start postponed

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Manoah won't start Thursday against the Orioles after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Thursday's contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader in September, but Manoah will take the mound in Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. The right-hander has allowed an unearned run on seven hits and three walks while striking out 16 in 13 innings across his last two starts.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Doubleheader#Blue Jays#Orioles#The Toronto Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Looking for a match in trade for veteran Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop

After a 7-3 loss to the Twins on May 7, the Tigers were a dismal 9-24, and Jonathan Schoop was hitting only .185/.217/.250 through his first 115 plate appearances of the 2021 season. Since that date, however, things have greatly improved for both player and team. Detroit has quietly gone 31-27 over the last two-plus months, while Schoop’s revived bat has been a big part of that success — the veteran infielder has hit .320/.368/.567 with 14 homers over his last 253 PA.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Taylor Hall.

It's been a very interesting offseason so far for the Boston Bruins especially when it comes to forward Taylor Hall. Hall was acquired at the deadline and fit into the team's blueprint pretty well. However he has no contract and will hit UFA status this offseason and we heard various...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Not starting Saturday

Biggio is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays. The 26-year-old gets a day off after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, a walk and a stolen base Friday night. Biggio has hit .273 with four doubles, four walks and eight RBI in his last 10 games and is certainly trending upward in the middle of what's been a rough, .229/.335/.376 season. Santiago Espinal will start at third base and bat eighth Saturday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Thursday's matchup between Pirates and Mets postponed

Thursday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather. Today's game will be rescheduled for a doubleheader on Saturday July 10th. According to FanDuel's Sportsbook, the Mets are currently priced at an implied 18.1% (+450) to win the National League while the...
MLBFOX Sports

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (43-40, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -217; over/under is...
MLBnumberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Blue Jays on Thursday night

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. McGuire will start behind the plate after Danny Jansen was benched against their division rivals. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Dillon Tate, our models project McGuire to score 7.5 FanDuel points at...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Dillon Tate: Thursday's contest postponed

Tate won't pitch Thursday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Tate was slated to serve as the opener Thursday, but the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in September. The Orioles will keep the starters that they initially planned to use during their weekend series against the White Sox, so the right-hander should be available out of the bullpen.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Early exit in first loss

Manoah (2-1) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays fell 7-1 to the Rays, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out nine. The rookie flashed his dominance as nine of his 11 outs came via strikeout, but Manoah had trouble finding the zone regularly -- he threw 48 of 88 pitches for strikes before exiting -- and also plunked two more batters, giving him four HBP through his first 40.1 big-league innings. Despite a few bumpy outings, he'll take a 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB into the All-Star break.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Threat of rain forces postponement of Blue Jays-Orioles game

BALTIMORE — The threat of rain throughout the night forced the postponement of Thursday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles. Tropical Storm Elsa was poised to pelt the Baltimore area before and after the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start. The game will be made up as part of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Should Alek Manoah be on an innings limit this year?

After a fantastic Spring Training camp and an even better start in AAA, Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah pitched his way onto the Jays starting rotation with only 35.0 innings under his belt in the minor leagues. Standing at a towering 6’6″, Manoah started the season as the organization’s...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Robbie Ray: Starting final game of first half

Ray is scheduled to start the Blue Jays' series finale in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Ray was initially lined up to make his final start of the first half on Saturday, but he'll be pushed back a day in the pitching schedule after Thursday's game against the Orioles was postponed due to inclement weather. The Blue Jays plan to go with Alek Manoah, Ross Stripling and Ray as their starters for the series in Tampa Bay, resulting in Steven Matz missing out on his second start of the week. With a 3.36 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 119:23 K:BB across his 16 starts this season, Ray has a compelling case to be named an alternate in the All-Star Game next week if the American League needs to replace a pitcher.
MLBWFMZ-TV Online

Blue Jays draft Wilson's Holman

Wilson standout pitcher Luke Holman was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in the 2021 MLB Draft. The American League team picked the Berks County hurler in the 20th round of this year's selection process. Holman reportedly turned down offers from two different teams on Monday in earlier...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gio Urshela: Going through COVID-19 protocols

Urshela is going through the league's COVID-19 protocols Thursday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. The Yankees already had three players test positive for the virus and land on the COVID injured list earlier in the day, and Urshela, Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka could follow to the shelf if positive tests are confirmed. Thursday's matchup with the Red Sox has already been postponed due to the outbreak. Urshela will be away from the team for at least 10 days if he returns a positive result.

Comments / 0

Community Policy