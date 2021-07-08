Orioles' Keegan Akin: Thursday's game postponed

Akin (0-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Friday, completing three innings and allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two. The Royals put at least one run on the board in each of Akin's three frames, and they crossed the plate four times in a big second inning. The southpaw needed 74 pitches to retire nine batters, and he has now given up at least four earned runs in each of his past seven outings. Given his 8.19 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and paltry 21.5 strikeout percentage, he doesn't carry much fantasy appeal. Akin is tentatively slated to next face Washington at home next Friday.