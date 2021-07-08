Orioles' Keegan Akin: Thursday's game postponed
Akin won't serve as the primary pitcher Thursday versus the Blue Jays after the game was postponed due to rain. The left-hander was slated to follow opener Dillon Tate, but the postponement will lead to an unplanned off day for both teams. According to Joe Trezza of MLB.com, Baltimore won't alter its pitching plans for this weekend against the White Sox despite the schedule change, so Akin should be available out of the bullpen for the final three games before the All-Star break.www.cbssports.com
