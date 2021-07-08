Pirates' Max Kranick: Rejoining rotation Friday

Cancel
Kranick will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Friday against the Mets, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Kranick delivered five scoreless frames in his big-league debut June 27, and he'll receive his second start during the final weekend of the season's first half. The right-hander is expected to remain a member of the rotation during the second half after making a strong impression in his debut.

