This Morning's Holly Willoughby left red-faced by Gino D'Acampo's naked Euros bet

Football could possibly finally be coming home this weekend and if it does, celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo 's clothes will coming off, as the Italian TV personality makes a saucy bet with TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

British-based Gino, who was born in Torre del Greco, was speaking on T his Morning on Thursday following England's victory over Denmark the night before, securing their place alongside Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Appearing shirtless via video link, the 44-year-old was discussing the upcoming match between his home nation and Gareth Southgate's boys when he made a cheeky proposition to a red-faced Holly and Phil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yBe7_0arPGY2j00
The Italian chef made the cheeky bet while appearing topless on Thursday's show

After congratulating England on reaching their first ever final in the European Championships, the culinary star offered to appear on a future show in the nude should Italy fail to stop football coming home.

"Because you're English and I'm Italian, let's say if Italy wins next time I come to cook in September, you two are going to be naked," Gino told the two This Morning presenters during his chat.

A flustered Holly seemed to be taken by surprise, uttering "...or?" at the proposed bet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nJKu_0arPGY2j00
Holly concealed her red face with a patriotic England flag

"There is no or! If England wins, I'm going to cook naked but upside down this time. Shall we shake hands?," the persistent chef continued.

Not too keen at the idea of stripping off on national TV, the mum-of-three asked: "Can we think of another option for us, maybe?"

"You're chickening out already!," Gino retorted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geB3e_0arPGY2j00
The This Morning star wasn't too keen on Gino's idea

Red-faced Holly then went on to cover her face with an England flag as she joked; "My screen's broken!"

Her co-host Phillip was a little bit more enthusiastic about the saucy bet, telling the cheeky chef: "See you naked in September!"

While Gino has settled in England since moving to London as a 19-year-old to work in The Orchard Restaurant in 1995, the This Morning star is still a proud Italian.

As well as regularly appearing as This Morning's resident chef, the star has also been the face of shows such as There's No Taste Like Home and Gino's Italian Escape which pay homage to his beloved Italy's famous cuisine.

In 2010, the TV personality left the internet in hysterics when he took offence when Holly likened a dish from his homeland to a "British carbonara".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjMOv_0arPGY2j00
The star is very passionate about his homeland's recipes ( Image: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

The chef was appearing on an episode of This Morning when he offered the presenter a taste of one of his famous Italian pasta dishes.

After the blonde beauty gave her verdict, and gave the implied insult to his culinary heritage, Gino was literally lost for words before he replied his immortal line: "If my grandmother had wheels, she would have been a bike."

The exchange left the entire set of the ITV show in fits of laughter and the short clip of the incident still goes viral to this day.

