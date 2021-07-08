NCPA urges robust enforcement of PBM reform law in W.Va.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Community Pharmacists Association has urged the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner to watch out for pharmacy benefit manager “games” when developing rules to implement reform legislation approved by Republican Gov. Jim Justice (R). Among other things, HB 2263 will implement reporting requirements to ensure transparency; prevent PBMs from charging higher copayments when patients go to a pharmacy of their choice; and ensure minimum reimbursement rates in line with rates a PBM pays to mail order pharmacies and other pharmacies owned by or affiliated with a PBM.www.chaindrugreview.com
