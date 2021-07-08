Cancel
Love Island civil war as Faye and Kaz rage before Chloe and Toby get passionate

By Lewis Knight
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago

The Love Island villa erupted into civil war on Thursday night’s episode as Faye and Kaz clashed with Chloe.

Chloe Burrows had gone in for a kiss with footballer Toby Aromolaran during a saucy task which also so her handle his body while his couple partner Kaz Kamwi - who had already chosen him for her section of the task - awkwardly looked on.

Chloe described in the Beach Hut why she had chosen Toby for the sexy task, stating: “I picked Toby because he was growing on me”

Toby later recognised himself in the Beach Hut that it had been a “statement to everyone” as Chloe planted a kiss on him during the risqué task.

Faye Winter later exclaimed herself in the Beach Hut: “She’s got some f***ing neck on her ain’t she?”

Chloe Burrows kissed Toby during the task on Love Island

Speaking with the other girls, including best pal Liberty Poole, Kaz explained her irritation with the display during the Line of Booty task.

Kaz said: “She did not need to kiss him on the lips”

Feeling shocked by the way the situation was handled with no conversation, Kaz stated: “Don’t blindside me.”

In the Beach Hut, a furious Kaz described Chloe’s behaviour as “sly, slimy and snaky”.

Kaz was angered by Chloe's pursuit of Toby

Later, Chloe sat down with Kaz to discuss the situation with Toby and described it as a “sticky one” as she was drawn to Kaz’s couple partner.

“I knew you’d be iffy with me, but to me it was just who do I fancy most in a challenge?”

Chloe said she didn’t realise that Kaz’s feelings were running “deeper” over Toby.

Kaz questioned Chloe: “Is he not giving you that vibe that we’re talking?”

While Chloe said he wasn’t, Kaz reprimanded her for making the move on Toby and said she could have done it with Hugo instead, telling Chloe she was “shady” and “snaky”.

Faye and Rachel listened in as Kaz detailed her irritation with Chloe's behaviourur

“I would like to get to know him,” stated Chloe.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Kaz called Chloe “so annoying” and said it would be a “test” to see what Toby does.

Meanwhile, the boys questioned Toby about his sexual chemistry with Kaz and he revealed he was more attracted to Chloe.

“I have no regrets,” said Toby about his coupling with Kaz, while saying he wanted to explore with Chloe.

Faye swore as she shouted at Chloe for listening to her speak with Rachel

However, the tense drama did not stop there as Faye turned on Chloe later on while she engaged in a chat with Kaz and Sharon.

"For me, that's not my type of girl," said Kaz of Chloe.

Meanwhile, Rachel left as Lucinda encouraged Chloe to pursue Toby and went and told Faye about it.

"Oh God, here we go," said Chloe.

"I can't be arsed with this drama," said Chloe, "Oh dear"

"Don't 'oh f***ing dear'," Faye shouted. "Just shut up and stop f***ing looking at over here."

Chloe sat with Lucinda and Millie as the row unfolded

She told Chloe to not be involved in the conversation, with Chloe saying she heard her name.

Chloe yelled back: "Why are you telling me to shut up?!"

Faye responds: "Stop being nosy and stay over there and have your wine!"

Chloe later exclaimed "F*** me" and said she was "fuming" with the situation.

After the situation, Toby admitted to Kaz that Chloe "intrigues" him and he wants to get to know her despite "enjoying" his closeness to Kaz.

*Love Island continues on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain's most trusted news brands.

