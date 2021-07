James B. Booker, Jim, Mr. B. or Captain to his friends, boarded the boat for Fiddler’s Green due to complications following a stroke earlier in the year. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine (Booker) Olver and husband Micheal and their children Anthony, Hunter, and Mikayla, of Olean, N.Y.; his sister, Mary Ann (Booker) Cottrell, of Dover, N.H.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins across the country.