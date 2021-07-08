Cancel
POTUS

New doc gives Bush administration's view of 9/11 attacks

WRAL News
WRAL News
 15 days ago
NEW YORK — Actor Jeff Daniels will narrate a new documentary, “9/11: Inside the President's War Room,” that will tell the story of the attacks through the eyes of the Bush administration. Apple+ and the BBC will collaborate on the project, which will debut in September near the 20th anniversary...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
Posted by
The Hill

George W. Bush is still wrong about Afghanistan

Former President George W. Bush does not agree with President Biden ’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from America’s longest war in Afghanistan. That shouldn’t come as a surprise since it was Bush who launched the war in response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. However, it’s telling that in his interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Bush did not cite U.S. national security as the reason for his disagreement. Rather, he said he is “afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm.” But that was never the basis for the use of military force.
Posted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
Posted by
Forbes

Texas’ George P. Bush Sues Biden Administration Over Border Wall Pause

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is suing the federal government for halting construction of a border wall begun during the Trump administration, the Bush family member and Texas attorney general hopeful announced Wednesday, the latest Republican-led lawsuit against the Biden administration. Key Facts. Filed in a Texas federal court...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

The funny contradiction at the heart of Pompeo's attack on Dems

In March 2011, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) reflected on his fears about the nation's future. Speaking at a church in Texas, Gingrich imagined a future United States in which his grandchildren "will be in a secular atheist country, potentially one dominated by radical Islamists." The Republican did not...
U.S. Politicsbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Hallmark of Rumsfeld’s reign was human suffering

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld died last month on June 29. It’s too bad the memories and horrifying results of the wars he started can’t die with him. Unfortunately, we are still living with the catastrophic consequences of his actions and those of his fellow neoconservative ideologues surrounding President George W. Bush.
Posted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Posted by
Axios

Biden's quiet court drive

President Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate have installed more federal judges during the first six months of his presidency than any administration since Richard Nixon's. Why it matters: While Democrats may spend more time talking publicly about vaccines and infrastructure, the rapid pace of both nominations and confirmations shows judges...
Posted by
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican Mike Lee joins liberal senators in effort to reclaim Congress’s war-making powers

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, a longtime advocate of reining in the power of the president to wage war without congressional authorization, has joined Democrat Chris Murphy and independent Bernie Sanders in sponsoring a Senate bill to strengthen the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which presidents since Richard Nixon have largely ignored and argued is unconstitutional.
POTUSCNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

'Absolutely No Doubt' Donald Trump Is Running for President Again, Says Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon believes there is "absolutely no doubt" that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump has consistently teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but has not formally confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president seeking elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he could hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear supportive of him seeking the White House again.

