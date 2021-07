Welcome to Wednesday, loyal readers. It's National Mac and Cheese Day. Here's what else you need to know today. It's been more than a year since I first told you that Friends With Benedicts, a popular locally owned brunch spot, was adding a location in Folsom's Palladio at Broadstone. Update: The Folsom location will hold a grand opening on Aug. 2, operators announced on social media. A soft opening with limited seating is currently underway.