Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Was Announced—But Here’s Who ABC Wants to Keep Secret

By Jason Pham
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost paradise. The Bachelor in Paradise 2021 cast was announced, and it includes a mix of contestants we love-to-love and love-to-hate. ABC confirmed on July 8, 2021, that the following contestants will be among the Day 1 cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 7: Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais, Deandra Kanu, Ivan Hall, Jessenia Cruz, Joe Amabile, Karl Smith, Kelsey Weier, Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Noah Erb, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Tammy Ly, Victoria Larson and Victoria Paul.

stylecaster.com

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Brown
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Hannah Ann Sluss
Person
Kelsey Weier
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Lil Jon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Bachelor Nation#Bip#Us Weekly#Instagram#Christian#Bloomingdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
The Bachelor
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Who Will Be the Next Bachelor? Here's What We Know About Season 26

This year is a unique one for the Bachelor franchise. Not only have we bid farewell to longtime host Chris Harrison, but we’re also getting not one but two Bachelorette seasons. Both Bachelorettes come from the controversial Matt James-led Bachelor season. But having two Bachelorettes in one year means that the pool for our next Bachelor is bigger than ever.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Final Three Revealed

This seems to be the first season in quite a while that fans are headed into week four without a winner spoiled by Reality Steve. It took a bit to get the final four nailed now. He finally spilled the tea on that and now today he dished out the final three. He also so he has a pretty good clue as to who the chosen one is. Steve said he may reveal that next week if he gets solid confirmation. So, what did he have to say today? Warning! Spoilers Ahead!
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Julianne Hough to Be Named Next Bachelorette?!

If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, we probably don't need to tell you that there have been quite a few major shakeups in recent months. Chris Harrison was fired; two Bachelorettes filmed their seasons back-to-back, and it's looking more and more as though Tayshia Adams is poised to become the new face of the franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ John Hersey Shares Emotional Goodbye On Instagram

Katie Thurston has had to make some tough decisions and send some men home. John Hersey wrote a tribute on his Instagram and it is too sweet. Last week Katie Thurston sent home John Hersey and fans are certainly not happy about it. However, John shared an Instagram post today that shows just how happy he is, despite his early send-off.
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Engaged Again 6 Months After Breakup

Watch: "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split. It sounds like everything's coming up roses again for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. Nearly six months since their split made headlines, the former Bachelorette lead and the contestant who won her heart are once again a fully fledged couple—ring included. "They are engaged again, but a second proposal did not happen," a source close to Clare told E! News. "Clare has been wearing her ring for months and put it back on once Dale stepped up and they decided to give their relationship another shot."
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

‘Bachelor’ Alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Pretty Wealthy — See His Impressive Net Worth!

Race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. was probably one of the most eligible Bachelors to ever grace the ABC franchise. When the stud was announced as the leading man in 2018, fans new and old were definitely shocked, as he completely changed his career since fans saw him on Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard’s season. Since his days on the show, he has built a beautiful family with wife Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) — but how much money does he have?
TV ShowsShowbiz411

“The Bachelorette” Without Chris Harrison Has Lost a Half Million Viewers in Four Miserable Weeks

Whatever’s going on with “The Bachelorette” it’s not good. In four weeks since this season began, the ABC dating show has dropped by 600,000 viewers. The season began with 3.7 million and last night fell to around 3.1 million. And this season was already off by 25% from the last one. The poor showing pulled ABC down for the whole night, and they lost the evening to CBS in total viewers (but won in the key age group).
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is The Bachelorette’s Blake Moyne’s sister?

BLAKE Moynes is a family man who is competing for Katie Thurston's heart on season 17 of The Bachelorette. Blake made it through to Katie's hometown dates, which airs July 19. 2021. How many times has Blake Moyne featured on The Bachelorette?. Blake is no stranger to The Bachelorette franchise,...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Katie Thurston hometown dates!

We don’t have to give you a huge reason to be excited about The Bachelorette episode 8 — after all, Katie Thurston’s hometown dates are here!. The first thing that you should know entering the episode is simply this: The structure of these dates will be similar to what we saw with Tayshia Adams and Matt James. Because of the virus, there won’t be a lot of traveling to various locations. Instead, you’re going to see some of the guys’ families head down to New Mexico to spend time with them and meet Katie. The stress is probably going to be through the roof for all parties involved.
RelationshipsUS Magazine

Bachelor’s Katie Morton Says BF James Rowe May Be The One – But She Isn’t Rushing After Broken ‘BiP’ Engagement

Bachelor Nation may be used to quick engagements, but Katie Morton is taking things slow with boyfriend James Rowe. “I believe that James has all the qualities of The One for me. However, I personally don’t want to jump into anything,” the 29-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly. “There’s a few factors as to why I don’t want to jump into anything too soon and I don’t really want to have a second engagement turned to a not, I want the next engagement that I have to be The One. … We’re just taking our time and dating.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy