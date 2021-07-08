The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Was Announced—But Here’s Who ABC Wants to Keep Secret
Almost paradise. The Bachelor in Paradise 2021 cast was announced, and it includes a mix of contestants we love-to-love and love-to-hate. ABC confirmed on July 8, 2021, that the following contestants will be among the Day 1 cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 7: Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais, Deandra Kanu, Ivan Hall, Jessenia Cruz, Joe Amabile, Karl Smith, Kelsey Weier, Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Noah Erb, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Tammy Ly, Victoria Larson and Victoria Paul.stylecaster.com
