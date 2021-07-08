Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

City Of Alton Sets Tentative Dates For Alton Splash Pad Ribbon Cut/Opening

By Dan Brannan, Content Director
riverbender.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON - The new Alton Splash Pad has a tentative ribbon cutting set for 1 p.m. on July 16, 2021, and an opening the day after at 10 a.m., but Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes explained today water tanks for the project have not arrived. Haynes stressed the dates set for next week are tentative and said if the tanks aren’t in place in time the ribbon cutting and opening would be delayed.

m.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Alton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Illinois American#The Alton Splash Pad#Riverbend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy