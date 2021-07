Most students are expected back in classrooms this fall, but the number of students learning via computer will likely remain well above pre-pandemic levels. There will be at least 18 new, full-time virtual school options available to Michigan students this coming school year, most operated by traditional school districts that also will offer in-person instruction. The total number of full-time, online schools in Michigan is at least 90, according to research by Chalkbeat Detroit and data from Michigan Department of Education.