Teenager called “walking miracle” after recovering from rare disorder

TULSA, Okla. — Five years ago, Madyson Robins’ mother, Daisha, noticed her daughter’s right foot was turned in significantly.

Through a series of doctor’s appointments, they discovered Madyson had DYT1 Dystonia. It’s a rare movement disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions, slow repetitive movements and abnormal postures.

The doctors told Madyson some of her muscles are overacting and others are underacting. In 2018 and 2019, Madyson used medication and physical therapy, but she was still having trouble writing, walking, and running. Daisha says it was more difficult for her daughter to do simple tasks like brushing her teeth or fixing her hair.

It got to the point where Madyson couldn’t walk on her own or control her right arm, she could only stand up and get around with crutches. Doctors eventually recommended a procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation as Madyson’s only option to possibly walk again.

Doctors told the family it could take up to a year and a half before they would see results. Madyson had the surgery in June 2020, and Daisha says miraculously just a few months later in September 2020, Madyson was standing up straight, walking and even running on her own.

Now, Madyson is playing volleyball at her school, and taking private volleyball lessons with Felkins Volleyball Academy.

Madyson says even though she’s been through a lot, she has words of encouragement to others: “Don’t give up. Stay strong. Have faith in God that everything is going to be okay.”

